SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Few teams in the spring sports season have been more impressive through the early going than the Prout softball team.
The Crusaders dominated for the fourth straight game on Thursday against Rogers, rolling to a 21-0 win. All of their victories have been by at least 14 runs and they’ve outscored the opposition 71-4 so far.
Challenges await, of course, but the start has been nothing short of perfect.
“I think that our team has really been united this year,” senior Ashley Kaiser said. “We’ve all been playing well together and having a lot of fun, which has been really great. We’re all just playing for each other.”
Prout is coming off a 7-5 season last spring and remained in Division II, while many of the other top tier teams from last year moved up to D-I. The Crusaders have taken an emphatic leap into that void this season, quickly emerging as a contender. Running with a strong group of upperclassmen and some talented young reinforcements, the Crusaders have been head and shoulders above the competition they’ve faced thus far.
“We’re doing well this year. I’m really happy with what’s going on,” head coach Kevin DeTroia said. “Our offense is strong. We have a good lineup, top to bottom. They’re seeing the ball well, all the girls in the lineup. We’re getting some at-bats for the subs and they’re doing well, too.”
Prout opened the season with a 17-1 win over Narragansett, then blew past Portsmouth 19-3. They pulled away from Westerly for a 14-0 win, then reached a new high-water mark at the plate in Thursday’s 21-0 win over Rogers.
“We know the teams we’re going to play are going to be tough,” DeTroia said. “We tell them, ‘Stay up, Don’t play down. You go into these games and you never know. Just play to win, not like you’re going to win.’ They do it. They stay focused for the most part.”
Against Rogers, the Crusaders took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before busting the game wide open with an 11-run second inning. Meadow D’Iorio’s inside-the-park grand slam was the biggest blow. Kaiser added a two-run triple. Prout put the finishing touches on the dominance with eight runs in the third inning.
“We fuel each other in these innings,” Kaiser said. “You see your friends and your teammates go up and hit bombs and it’s like, ‘Man, I want to do that, too.’”
Freshman pitcher Emma Manzo was perfect through three innings before allowing a single in the fourth. She ended up allowing three hits in the five-inning complete game shutout, and she struck out seven.
“We all bonded so quickly. I’m a freshman and I didn’t really know anyone, but the seniors really just took everyone in as their own and treated everyone like family,” Manzo said. “We’re just continuously going off everybody’s energy and it just shows on the field.”
Senior Meghan Mancini and junior Emily Jacques have also pitched well so far.
“Emma had a perfect game going. She was really efficient, threw about 50 pitches,” DeTroia said. “Against Westerly, we used Meghan Mancini and Emily Jacques, two and two. All three pitchers, I can rely on. It’s working out well for us.”
D’Iorio went 2-for-2 with the home run and six RBI to lead the onslaught. Mancini went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Manzo, Alivia Ring, Olivia Monast and Molly Green had two hits each. Kaiser, Jacques, Brylee Merrill, Abby Smith, and Jeanett Cronin had one hit apiece. Smith and Ring both scored three times.
The Crusaders will return to the field Thursday for a home game with Barrington. Some of the bigger games are set for later in the season, including matchups with Middletown and Mt. Hope, who profile as the other contenders in D-II-South. East Greenwich and Toll Gate are leading D-II-North. Teams play only within their sub-division in the regular season.
“I think our toughest opponents that I’m hearing about are Middletown and Mt. Hope,” DeTroia said. “They’re kind of even with us so far.”
In the midst of such a fast start, it’s hard not to embrace big goals. Prout last won a championship in 2018 and would love another shot. But the Crusaders won’t get ahead of themselves.
“Definitely one game at a time, but we’ve got that road to RIC in our mindset,” Kaiser said. “Senior year, it’s just coming down to having a good time and going out with a bang.”
