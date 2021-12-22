NORTH KINGSTOWN — By one measure, the North Kingstown High School wrestling team may not be as successful this year as it was last season. Dual meets will test a lineup that’s dotted with inexperience.
By another – strength at the top – the Skippers could be very good. They expect to contend in tournaments all season, including the state championship.
“I don’t think we’ll be as strong dual-meet wise, but we’re going to be a stronger tournament team,” head coach Dave Petrucci said. “The heart of our lineup, we have a number of kids who should place pretty high up there all the way through the season.”
Early results reflect that. The Skippers had five winners in the South County Invitational, more than any other team in the season-opening event. Five days later, they ran into a strong Coventry team and dropped their first dual meet by a 54-27 score.
“Dual meets, we have a lot of new guys on the team, some that missed last season,” Petrucci said. “We have a few sophomores who didn’t wrestle last season because of the timing. And then some freshmen. So it’s almost two classes of the team that are brand new. I think everybody is dealing with it in the same way.”
The team’s standouts are off to strong starts. Reigning state champion Aidan Zarrella won his weight class at the South County Invitational, then scored a pin in the dual meet against Coventry.
“It’s been awesome. It was such a quick turnaround, finishing in June and coming back in November,” Zarrella said. “The season ended, I took like a week off and then I was right back in the gym. I feel like I’ve gotten even better from last year and I’m ready to go out there and add to my resume.”
Several of the other tourney champs also wrestled well against the Oakers. Noah Daylor won by pin over Gabriel View at 195, Phillip Neiman pinned Elijah Silverman at 145 and Connor Swaim edged Aidan Robichaud in a tight match at 132.
“It’s very exciting,” Petrucci said. “It’s a group of guys who just don’t stop wrestling. They go year round. They deserve every win that they get. They work for it.”
In the spring season, the Skippers scored signature dual-meet wins over Bishop Hendricken and Cumberland, then finished fourth at the state tournament. The overall health of the program remains on that same track, but it will be a process for the younger wrestlers in the lineup.
“It’s going to be a learning curve for the new guys, especially early,” Petrucci said. “I think our dual meet team will shape up toward the end of the season.”
The Skippers were set to face Cranston West Wednesday. After a brief holiday break, the dual meet slate resumes Dec. 28 against Exeter-West Greenwich.
