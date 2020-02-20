NORTH KINGSTOWN — Heading into the final week of the regular season, the North Kingstown High School wrestling team got a boost for the stretch run with a victory over the top team in Division II.
The Skippers beat Toll Gate 48-24 in a non-league match on Thursday. The Titans came in with only one loss against league opponents and led early in Thursday’s match before the Skippers flexed their muscle.
“Good team, deep roster, well coached,” North Kingstown coach Josh Clare said of the Titans. “It was a great night tonight. Good win for us.”
It’s been a season of highs and lows for the Skippers, who were introduced to that trend quickly. They won the South County Invitational tournament in their first action of the season, then lost a dual meet to Mt. Hope on their next trip to the mat. They carried a 4-5-1 league record into the final week.
“Sometimes, you feel unlucky,” Clare said. “The timing of when guys get sick and injured hasn’t helped, but that’s OK. We’re wrestling. On the bright side, we’ve got a lot of JV guys who have gotten varsity experience because of that. Andrew Downey at 170 pulled off a great win. He didn’t know until right before the match that he was going in. That’s the silver lining of that.”
Coming off a 47-25 loss to Coventry two days prior, the Skippers used Thursday’s match against the Titans to get some positive feelings going. Toll Gate won four of the first six matches for an 18-9 lead, but the Skippers claimed seven of the final eight matches, six of them by pin.
Continuing his outstanding sophomore season, Aidan Zarrella started the run with a second-period pin of Luke Wilson at 145 pounds. Zarrella has lost one match to in-state competition all season.
“He’s getting better every day and he has to continue getting better,” Clare said. “But he’s doing very well.”
Kobe Gallman continued the surge with a 13-9 win over Justin Perreault at 152 pounds, one of the best victories of the night for the Skippers. Gallman lost to Perreault earlier in the season and trailed in the third period of the rematch. A takedown and near-fall points gave Gallman the victory.
“What a great win. That’s a match that we lost by pin in the opening tournament of the year,” Clare said. “Kobe has been getting better every single day. I think he could see the top of the podium this year, if he keeps wrestling like he has been. I’m excited for the next few weeks with everybody, but especially with him.”
A parade of pins followed, with Noah Daylor, Downey, Kai Gallman, Anthony Tortora and Riley Wojtyszyn doing the honors. Before the late push, the Skippers picked up early wins from Nicholas Floody at 106 and Jack Schartner at 120.
North Kingstown returned to league action on Tuesday and beat La Salle 63-16. The season was set to conclude Wednesday against Hope.
Then, the focus will shift to the state tournament, set for Feb. 29 and March 1.
“The school record for number of place-winners - we did that last year and a couple of years before that. We’d like to break that record,” Clare said. “And of the guys that medal, we’re hoping to bring five or six guys to New Englands. That’s what we’re gunning for. Couple of weeks to square some thing sup. We’ve got some room to grow. But we’re a better tournament team and I think we’re peaking at the right time. I’m excited to see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.