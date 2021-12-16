Mariners ready for real introduction to top division
Narragansett’s introduction to Division I basketball was short and unceremonious last winter.
The D-II powerhouse made its debut at the next level amid the pandemic, playing just eight games, all in mostly empty gyms. There was some experience to be gained as the Mariners held their own, but as far as this season is concerned, the Mariners are just looking forward to the real thing in the state’s top division
“We only had an eight game season so it’s difficult to pin anything on it,” head coach Phil Rattenni said. “We haven’t even talked about last season. With all the different things going on, we didn’t really have exit meetings. We’re focused on the present.”
Rattenni is sliding over from an assistant coach spot to the head job, taking over for Kyle Bodington, who departed for North Kingstown. Before joining the Narragansett staff, Rattenni coached at Wickford Middle School and the AAU ranks.
Rattenni is very familiar with the team he inherits, and the players are familiar with everything. Seven seniors are setting the tone for the Mariners this season.
“I think it’s been a good start,” Rattenni said. “We obviously have a lot of senior leadership and it’s nice watching the kids holding themselves accountable. Hopefully they benefit from that.”
The senior class is headed by Matt Calabro and Peanut Chaloux, who have both been contributors for several seasons. Chase Flint, Colin Flynn, Lee Lamson, Harrison Lurgio and Tyler Poirier round out the veteran core.
Juniors Harry Lague, Colin Patrick, Mekhi Wilson, Van Limoges and Jackson Monast are ready to step into bigger roles. Sophomores Owen Degnan and Andrew Peatee could push for time, as well.
While the personnel is similar, there may be a few changes to the way the Mariners play.
“My philosophies are a little different,” Rattenni said. “Kyle was more run and gun, up tempo. I think we want to run when it’s good for us and try to be defensive minded.”
Another piece of the team’s identity will be familiar to Narragansett sports fans. The Mariners have five players who were part of the Super Bowl champion football team in the fall.
“Those guys are riding a nice high from football, and they’re definitely vocal leaders for us,” Rattenni said. “They bring a competitive edge, a bit of grittiness and toughness to the team as well.”
Rattenni will be joined on staff by longtime Narragansett assistant Jerry Minetti, plus Eric Bush and Josh Pitzer, a former North Kingstown standout.
The Mariners are in a subdivision that includes Bishop Hendricken and Classical, two of the top programs in the state. By school size, the Mariners shouldn’t be anywhere near those two, but their sustained success in D-II bumped them up. They’ll make the best of it.
“We’re just trying to be competitive every night,” Rattenni said. “We have team goals that we set amongst ourselves. But our main focus is being competitive.”
Skippers look to next chapter
One day at a time is the philosophy as the North Kingstown boys basketball program embarks on a new era.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” said new head coach Kyle Bodington. “The kids are working really hard, doing all the right things. They’re a great group of kids and that’s important. I think it’s going to be one step at a time. We’ve just got to improve every day.”
Longtime North Kingstown head coach Aaron Thomas resigned in June, and allegations of misconduct came to light in the fall.
Bodington is taking over after a highly successful stint at Narragansett High School, which included two Division II championships and a runner-up finish. As a graduate of North Kingstown, where he was a 1,000-point scorer, and the program director for the town’s recreation department, Bodington was the natural choice to step in.
“It’s an honor to be back to the school I went to,” Bodington said. “It’s a great community. It’s been a great high school for years, and it’s good to be a part of the program.”
Three years removed from their state title, the Skippers have a relatively young group by their standards. The senior class features Cam Alexander, Cole Goulet and Will Masse as the only returning contributors, plus Elijah Tavarez and Daniel Arouth. Braden Brochu, the younger brother of all-time leading scorer Clay Brochu, heads the junior class, along with Ryan Dionizio. The rest of the roster is all sophomores and freshmen, including sophomore Jacob Cox, the son of URI head coach David Cox.
“It’s going to be by committee,” Bodington said. “We’re going to need a full roster of commitment to this basketball team. There aren’t many players that come back with varsity experience. So I think it’s too early to pinpoint certain players. It’s going to be a 12-man roster, with four guys swinging. Everything is going to change on a daily basis. I will lean on the seniors to be a big part of that.”
Bodington will be joined on the bench by Jameson Logiodice and former Skipper Matt Madoian. The staff also includes Alex Minetti, Jacob verDorn and John Russo.
The style that worked so well at Narragansett will make the trip north with Bodington.
“My philosophies will stay the same to a certain degree,” Bodington said. “That all depends year to year on talent level and what kind of players we have. But for the most part, it will stay the same.”
The Skippers have been a perennial contender over the years. The unknowns of this season could make similar success a more difficult prospect, but they’re just focused on what they can control.
“It’s going to be a very competitive year this year,” Bodington said. “I think there are a lot of teams at the top of the league that are really strong. I’m not sure where NK fits in at this point, but I hope to make the playoffs and peak at the right time.”
Rebels make move to D-II
South Kingstown was in the state tournament final four three years ago, but that was also the program’s only winning season in the last 11 years. Against that backdrop, the Rebels will move from Division I to Division II this year.
“We’re just going to show up and play hard every day,” head coach Henry Herbermann said. “We really don’t have any idea how good the other teams are. People have told me it’s a great league so we’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun, just every night coming out and competing hard.”
Herbermann is in his second year at the helm after moving over from the girls program, where he led the Rebels to the Division I championship in 2020. Considering last year’s challenges – including a COVID issue that ended South’s season early – this feels like his real first season and the first chance to lay a foundation. The Rebels opened the season with a non-league win over East Greenwich, who’s headed the other way in realignment, up to D-I.
“The energy in here was amazing,” Herbermann said after the victory. “Last year was OK, we got a season in. But playing here, with the real energy of a basketball game and people here to watch, it was awesome. It was a lot of fun. And I’m really proud of my guys. I thought everybody contributed and our defense was really good.”
The Rebels don’t have much height, but they’re focused on playing to their strengths. They’ll prioritize defense, pressure and an up-tempo attack on the offensive side.
“Defense, running. We play five out on offense. No post-ups. We have a couple of different presses we can try,” Herbermann said. “We do rebounding drills every day because we have no size. I was worried. I’m still worried, but I’m a little less worried. I thought we rebounded well.”
A few veterans will be surrounded by solid depth. Lavell Sheppard has had some big games in his career and started his senior season with 21 points in the win over East Greenwich. Declan Wholey and Luca Prodigio also profile as key players.
“Lavell played an outstanding game,” Herbermann said. “When he’s on the court, he gives all of us a lot of confidence. Declan came out and played a tremendous game. He was on and it was great to see. I think it was the key to the game, his start was the key to the game. Luca Prodigio is in tremendous shape. He played the whole way. I asked him a few times, ‘You need a rest? He said, ‘No, coach I’m good.’”
Daniel Biller, Liam Considine, Dae-Sean Kirby, Elijah Ford, Fahim Flynn, Rian O’Rourke, Thomas Leonard and Phoenix Sward are also seeing time.
The Rebels followed up the non-league win over East Greenwich with a 58-48 victory over North Providence in their D-II debut on Tuesday.
Prout ready to build on success
Last season, Prout returned to Division III, where the program had its best years. The Crusaders had a solid season, made the playoffs and won a postseason game for the first time in 10 years.
Now, the Crusaders will try for more.
“I think there’s some excitement,” head coach Dean Felicetti said. “Our tryout numbers were up. I just think it was good for the school and good for the program. I think that experience, even though it was limited, the experience of playing in a home playoff game was great. I think they’re looking forward to getting back there.”
Prout lost a strong senior class from last season, including leading scorer John Estes, who emerged as one of the top players in the division. The ten players on the varsity roster will all be asked to pick up the slack.
“I think the hardest part for us is getting the kids to understand no one player is going to replace John Estes. That 30 points a game has to come from everybody,” Felicetti said. “I think we started that this summer. It has to be a different guy each night. Our first night against Rogers, Chris Pimentel had zero points. And then the next game, he was our leading scorer. That’s indicative of who we are. It’s going to be a different guy every night, and they just have to trust each other.”
Another strong senior class leads the way, with seven players to lean on. The group includes Pimentel, David Figueroa, Jared Ledo, Brennan Mellor, Nicholas Perry, Jon Abatiello and Will Ryan.
“We have plenty of experience and the chemistry is really good,” Felicetti said. “It’s such a good group of guys.”
Juniors Will Bussey and Drew McCaughey and freshman Casey Bazzano round out the varsity roster.
The Crusaders aren’t big, so they’ll focus on playing up-tempo.
“We’re not unlike a lot of teams,” Felicetti said. “We’re not overly big. We’re guard heavy. So we’ll be running quite a bit.”
Prout played two non-league games to open the season, falling to Rogers before a win over Chariho.
“The Chariho win was really good for our guys and our confidence,” Felicetti said.
Prout lost its league opener to North Smithfield on Tuesday.
