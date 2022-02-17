The South County Storm girls hockey team has won four of its last five games as it heads into the final stretch of the season. After wins over East Bay and Cranston, the Storm dropped a 3-1 decision to first-place La Salle on Friday. Rebounding in a big way, the Storm beat Mount St. Charles 8-0 on Saturday and Warwick 5-0 on Monday. Five different scorers did the honors in the win over Warwick. Sammie Haun scored the breakthrough goal after Warwick had pitched a shutout for most of the first two periods. Julianna Bucci, Amelie Gregoire, Michaela Bucci and Jade Shabo tallied the other goals. Ginger Osgood had two assists, with Shabo and Gregoire chipping in one each. Meredith Mason got the start in net and made six saves for the shutout.

