The North Kingstown High School boys tennis team won a battle of unbeatens last Wednesday to lock up an undefeated season and the top seed in the Division II playoffs.
The Skippers edged East Greenwich 4-3 to stay perfect. Brady Hanks, Drew Neville, and Charlie Lawton won on the singles court, and the No. 2 doubles unit of Michael DiBenedetto and Max Zangari picked up the other point.
This is the program’s first undefeated season since 2006, when North won the second of its back-to-back D-II championships.
The playoffs are set to begin on Thursday. North will host a quarterfinal match at 4 p.m.
Golf regular season finishes up
Prout has led the way for area teams in the RIIL golf ranks.
The Crusaders own the best scoring average and beat top challenger North Kingstown last week, tallying a 159 to North’s 165.
Prout’s scoring average for the year sits at 155.8, good for sixth in the state. North Kingstown is just behind in seventh at 160.7.
Narragansett ranks 14th and South Kingstown is 23rd.
Prout’s David Bruno tops local individuals and ranks in a tie for fifth in the state in scoring average. Narragansett’s Sebastian Carlsson – the state runner-up last year – ranks ninth.
The state tournament is set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Cranston Country Club.
NK volleyball bounces back
The North Kingstown volleyball team responded to the end of a win streak by starting a new one.
After a loss to Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield last Monday, the Skippers came back with a 3-1 victory over Chariho two days later.
They also beat East Greenwich 3-1 on Tuesday to move to 15-2 on the season.
The regular season concludes Thursday with a match against South Kingstown.
Skippers win JV title
North Kingstown volleyball’s junior varsity program is also on a roll.
The Skippers won the JV state title for the second consecutive year. They went 4-0 in pool play and beat Classical for the championship.
Steve Dufour was named tournament MVP. Ryan Rathbun and Henry Sears earned all-tournament honors.
Mariners win finale
After dropping five straight games, the Narragansett softball team ended league play on a high note with a 5-2 victory over North Providence on Monday.
The Mariners are 5-11 on the year.
Lacrosse postseason set to begin
The march to Brown University begins this week for boys and girls lacrosse teams.
The Narragansett boys and North Kingstown girls were slated to open postseason play on Wednesday.
The South Kingstown boys and North Kingstown boys will both be in action on Thursday.
The Prout boys are headed to Cumberland on Friday night.
The top-seeded Narragansett girls have a bye to the semifinals, which are tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday.
