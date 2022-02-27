PROVIDENCE – This, finally, was North Kingstown basketball.
The unbeaten top seed had been a little wobbly in the playoffs. After a week off, North was given a tough test by Classical in the quarterfinals, and South Kingstown nearly knocked them off in a one-point semifinal game.
With a chance at the Division I title, the Skippers played as well as they have all season and steamrolled over Bay View 57-36 at Rhode Island College on Saturday night.
“We had that week off and Classical was a tough game, and then he semifinal game is the hardest game,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “We told them, 'We can't play this game in the 40s. We've got to run.' We ran and ran and ran. They followed the game plan to a T.”
The championship is the first for the Skippers since 2014. They'll also be the top seed for the open state tournament, which begins later this week.
The D-I title game shaped up as another high hurdle. Bay View lost to the Skippers by a total of three points in two regular-season meetings and was riding high on an upset run to the finals as the No. 7 seed. The Bengals did indeed provide some challenges, but not before North Kingstown delivered a haymaker.
Carly Lafferty hit two early 3-pointers and Anina Sherman added another in a 10-4 start. It was 15-5 by the end of the first quarter. Bay View found little room to operate and made just four field goals in the entire first half. North often turned defense into offense as it ran the break at top speed.
The Skippers finished the half on an 11-0 run, holding Bay View without a point for the last 5:07. Jillian Rogers hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to make it 32-10 at the break.
For those 16 minutes, North Kingstown was at its best.
“The semifinals, it was a little hard, but I think we all knew we could play,” Rogers said. “We came out and showed what we could do.”
Bay View made a push in the second half, turning the Skippers a little frantic with a full-court press. Ahtiana Benway hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter for the Bengals. But North Kingstown came through with some crucial answers. Jaelyn Holmes hit a 3-pointer with 2:14 left in the third quarter after the lead had dipped to 13. When it was 13 again in the final minute, Rogers hit a free throw and Sherman drilled a 3-pointer to make it 45-28 after three.
Ultimately, despite their best efforts, the Bengals never got closer than 13. The comeback ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and North Kingstown finished strong, holding the Bengals without a point for the final 3:17. Rogers scored five straight down the stretch as the Skippers sprinted to the finish line.
Rogers led all scorers with 25 points. Sherman added nine, Lafferty scored eight, Holmes had seven and Jordan Moreau scored six. Freshman Maddison Krug delivered big minutes off the bench to counter Bay View's inside presence.
The Skippers will now turn their attention to another title, and they've got a renewed vision for how to chase it.
“This is crazy,” Sherman said. “Obviously this is so exciting, but it's not over. We've got the state championship to look forward to and we're ready for that.”
See Thursday's Independent for full coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.