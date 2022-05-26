SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Prout baseball team’s powerful offense reached a crescendo in the final series of the regular season.
Matt Chofay and Noah McParlin hit home runs on Friday as the Crusaders rallied past Rogers for a 13-5 victory. The team finished off a sweep of the Vikings with a 16-9 victory on Monday at Cardines Field in Newport.
Prout finished league play with a 13-5 record and averaged 10.3 runs per game. It’s been a remarkable year for a program that historically did its damage with pitching and defense. Even the home field that has long been a pitcher’s park has become a launching pad this spring.
“We’re changing that this year,” McParlin said. “We have a bunch of guys who can hit. We’re really confident.”
Only one team – and really only one pitcher – has been able to quiet the Prout bats. Johnston beat Prout 8-0 and 3-0, with both shutouts authored by Panther pitcher Derek Salvatore.
“We’ve hit pretty much everybody except Salvatore from Johnston,” head coach Ty Cosgrove said. “We’ve just been crushing the ball all year.”
At times, the offense has been necessary to cover up defensive miscues or rough days on the mound, so Prout would like to clear those up for the postseason. The Crusaders also know they’ll have to keep the bats going against top-notch pitchers in the playoffs.
The final series with Rogers certainly provided some momentum. Prout trailed 4-1 in the fourth inning of Friday’s game but came back to tie it. A two-run single by Chofay made it 4-3 and an RBI base hit by Bodie Kaiser tied the score.
Rogers came back with a run in the top of the fifth, but the Crusaders blew the game open with eight runs in the bottom half of the inning. Chofay, a freshman, cracked a two-run home run over the rock wall in left field that made it 8-5.
“First home run ever,” he said. “It felt really good.”
It was deja vu a few batters later, as McParlin sent a screamer to almost the same spot for a three-run home run that made it 12-5. Like Chofay, McParlin was greeted at home plate by teammates.
“That’s a freshman and a sophomore right there,” Cosgrove said.
Prout added another run in the sixth, and Chofay came out of the bullpen to close out the victory. He put the cherry on top of his day by striking out the side in the top of the seventh inning.
“He’s had an awesome year,” Cosgrove said.
Friday also brought senior day celebrations, as Prout honored a class that has helped set the tone this season. Two players – Jack Kesner and Andrew Frenze – are batting over .500 to lead the offensive onslaught. Jon Abatiello and Aidan Skidds have also had nice years.
“When the seniors are into the game, the whole team is locked in,” Cosgrove said.
Prout closed out league play with the victory in Newport on Monday. Kesner went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI and McParlin did it all with four RBI at the plate and four strong innings on the mound.
The Crusaders are closing out the season this week with non-league games against Division I contenders Pilgrim and Barrington.
“It’ll be a good test to see those kinds of teams and see how we stack up,” Cosgrove said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.