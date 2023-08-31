Another anticipated season for the University of Rhode Island football team begins Thursday night in Atlanta. Ranked in both FCS polls, the Rams will kick their season off at 7 p.m., against Georgia State, an FBS program.
URI has been on the brink of the FCS playoffs in each of the last two seasons, narrowly missing out both times. Rhody has largely left behind its identity as a CAA bottom-feeder, having delivered three straight winning seasons and four in the last five. Playing at a consistent, championship level and making the postseason would represent the highly sought after next step, and the Rams believe they have a team that’s capable of that.
A good returning core is headed by quarterback Kasim Hill, offensive lineman Nick Correia, defensive lineman Westley Neal, Jr., and linebacker Evan Stewart.
Georgia State is URI’s only FBS opponent this season. The Panthers, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, are coming off a 4-8 season. They play home games at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, which was once the stadium for the 1996 Olympics and then Turner Field, longtime home of MLB’s Atlanta Braves. It was converted to a football facility in 2017 after the Braves moved to a new stadium.
The Panthers figure to provide a stuff test, but not an insurmountable one. While CAA play will be the true barometer for the squad, the Rams have stacked up well in recent matchups with FBS teams. They lost 45-24 to Pittsburgh last season, beat UMass in 2021, and were within range of Virginia Tech in 2019.
The Rhody offense will be looking to pick up where it left off after a strong campaign last year. Hill was granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA and returns as the most veteran of presences. He has several of his favorite targets back in Kahtero Summers, Darius Savedge and John Erby. Correia leads an offensive line that also returns Lorenzo Thompson and Sebastian Delasoudas. The backfield will miss 1,000-yard rusher Marques DeShields, but there’s good depth. North Kingstown’s Gabe Sloat is currently listed as the starter.
The defense has more new faces. Neal has been a stalwart at defensive tackle, while Stewart led the team in tackles last season. Two transfers – Brent Jackson from Bucknell and Braden Price from Illinois State – will help lead the secondary.
After the trip to Atlanta, URI will return to Kingston for its home and CAA opener Sept. 8. Stony Brook visits for a Friday night matchup at 7 p.m.
