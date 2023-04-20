The Narragansett girls lacrosse team is off to a fantastic start this season
Shuffled around in three consecutive years by RIIL realignment, the Mariners are finding success in Division III, with four victories in their first four games of the season.
The Mariners opened with a 15-6 win over Providence Country Day. They then beat Johnston 12-2 and made it three in a row with a 13-3 victory over Rogers. Most recently, they topped Ponaganset 11-3 last week to go to 4-0 on the year.
The Mariners are out-scoring opponents by an average of about nine goals per game.
Ellie Wooten is leading the attack as the top goal scorer across all divisions in RIIL girls lacrosse.
The Mariners were set to take on Rocky Hill Country Day on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
A game that shapes up as a big one is set for Monday as the Mariners visit a Westerly team that is also unbeaten thus far.
NK tennis starts fast
The North Kingstown boys tennis team went 9-5 last season and looks capable of being even better this year.
The Skippers are off to a 4-0 start in Division II, with wins over Narragansett, PCD, Tiverton and Ponaganset.
North is set to take on East Providence and Middletown this week before a matchup with Prout on Monday.
Crusaders in win column
After a bumpy start, the Prout girls lacrosse team nabbed its first win last week, beating Portsmouth 14-10.
The Crusaders had previously dropped their first three games of the season.
Rebels take first loss
Cumberland was the Division II boys lacrosse runner-up last season and had a slight leg up on South Kingstown in the first meeting this season between the likely contenders.
The Rebels were off to a 3-0 start before dropping an 8-7 decision to the Clippers last Thursday.
Another big game against Pilgrim, which was set for Monday, was postponed by weather.
The Rebels will visit Middletown on Thursday night.
