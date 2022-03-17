A number of South County’s top track and field athletes capped off their indoor seasons with solid showings at New Balance Nationals and Nike Nationals this past weekend.
North Kingstown’s Madison Peters took home a gold medal from the New Balance meet with a first-place finish in the rising stars division of the weight throw. Mae Browning added an 11th-place finish in the same event.
The strong Skipper throwing corps also had four boys competing in the championship flight of the weight throw. Andrew Harmon placed seventh, Shamus Culhane was ninth, Liam McGovern finished 21st and Ethan Wordell finished 22nd.
Ruby Nunnery, Jackson Borge and Sadie Souls competed on the track for the Skippers, with Souls setting a new school record in the 200 meters.
South Kingstown’s Ryan Hazard finished 21st in the championship division shot put and the championship weight throw. Teammate Antonio Capalbo was 62nd in the championship 1,500 and the 1-mile run.
At Nike Nationals, North Kingstown’s quartet was at it again. In the championship weight throw, Harmon finished 12th, Culhane was 14th, Wordell finished 15th and McGovern took 18th.
Molly Sullivan of North Kingstown was 21st in the emerging elite 2-mile run.
South Kingstown’s Will Ballard finished 23rd in the emerging elite 800, and the 4x800 relay of Sofia Caito, Abigail Nowell, Laurel Filiberto and Emma Soffientino finished 27th. Soffientino also finished 21st in the freshman mile run.
Narragansett’s Killian Oberheu finished fifth in the emerging elite weight throw and Adam Melnick was 17th in the emerging elite 800.
La Salle’s Caroline Cummings, a South Kingstown resident, placed eighth in the championship mile.
Andrade earns preseason honor
North Kingstown boys volleyball standout Mason Andrade has been named to the AVCA Preseason All-American watch list. This is the second consecutive season in which a Skipper player has been honored, with Zack Koehr getting picked for the watch list last year. Andrade starred for the state champion Skippers as a junior last season on his way to all-state honors.
