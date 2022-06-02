NORTH KINGSTOWN - In their quest for a repeat, the North Kingstown baseball team could have done without reliving this particular part of last year’s championship run, but all’s well that ends well.
For the second year in a row, the Skippers found themselves matched up against Cranston West in a do-or-die game with a spot in the semifinals on the line, and this year’s rematch was every bit as much of a nailbiter. A year after winning in walk-off fashion, the Skippers rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the sixth inning for a 2-1 win and a return to trip to the semifinal round.
“We had the same game with them last year,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “That’s a team I don’t ever want to play. They’re unbelievable. They’re well-coached, they don’t beat themselves. It’s a tough draw for us. In my 25-year career, we’ve played them a ton in the playoffs. We had to earn it.”
A scoreless game turned into a 1-0 hole when Cranston West pushed a run across in the top of the sixth inning. In the bottom half, Andrew Ciarniello led off with a walk and moved to second on a groundout. After a walk to Josh Lincourt, Evan Maloney hit a low liner to third that the Cranston West third baseman scooped on a hop. He touched third for a force-out, but his throw to first base for a potential double play went high. Lincourt and Maloney moved up to second and third with two outs.
And the right guy was coming up. Junior Rob Lamond was one of the few Skippers seeing the ball well out of the hand of West starter Demetrius Sampalis, who had been flawless. Lamond battled to a 2-2 count, then smashed a deep line drive to left-center field. It found grass near the warning track for a two-run double, with Lincourt and Maloney racing home to give North the 2-1 lead.
“I was just trying to stay calm, trying not to make the situation too big,” Lamond said. “Just trying to keep the same approach I usually do and hitting a line drive. It felt good off the bat. I thought it was probably going to get over his head. Happy it did.”
“Offensively, we didn’t play well, except for Robbie,” Gormley said. “He was on it all day. He was the star of the game. He did everything he could to help us win. He came up with a huge, two-out, two-strike hit. Just unbelievable.”
Armed with the lead, Braeden Perry pitched a scoreless seventh to lock up the win, aided by his defense. T.J. Gormley made two highlight-reel plays at shortstop, including a scoop and throw from the hole for the final out.
“T.J. didn’t have a great day at the plate, but he was awesome in the field,” Kevin Gormley said. “That’s huge growth for him, because he’s known for being a good hitter. To make those plays, after shoulder surgery, I was impressed as a coach. And as a dad, I’m really proud of him.”
Perry had come on in the sixth for Evan Maloney, who worked out of some early trouble to get through five scoreless innings. With plenty of time before a potential semifinal series, the Skippers planned to use both of their aces, so they went to Perry with a runner on third in the sixth. West’s Cole Carbone poked a base hit to left field to score the first run of the game, before Perry kept it a 1-0 game.
“All year, it’s been pitching and defense. Evan gave up a run. He didn’t have his breaking stuff early
“We knew going in were going to use Braeden,” Gormley said. “I thought Braeden gave the kid a good changeup look. He kind of had the seeing-eye single for the run, but Braeden buckled down.”
Cranston West missed an early scoring chance, loading the bases in the top of the first inning before Maloney escaped the jam unscathed. He settled in from there and delivered another strong outing.
“We know we have good pitching and defense, and we knew we would hit at some point,” Lamond said. “We were able to string some together late.”
The win puts the Skippers into a best-of-three semifinal series, where they’ll meet Portsmouth. Those two split a pair of regular-season meetings. The date for game one is to be determined, but will likely be either Tuesday or Wednesday.
