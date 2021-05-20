The URI baseball team’s fate will come down to the last week of a rollercoaster season.
The top two teams in each sub-division qualify for the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and the Rams currently sit in second place in the North, with a 10-6 mark. They’ll need a solid finish in their four-game set at UMass this week to hold off the chase pack. St. Joseph’s is in the mix at 11-9, as is Fordham at 8-8. La Salle leads the North division with a 15-5 record.
URI had a chance to gain further separation this past weekend in their last home series of the season but settled for a split of a four-game set with St. Joseph’s. It’s been that kind of year so far for the Rams, who have flashed big potential but haven’t gone on a real hot streak, with an overall record of 23-24-1.
St. Joseph’s scored a run in the eighth to win the opener of last week’s series by a 6-5 score. The Rams finished with 12 hits but were held scoreless over the final two innings.
The Rams got back on track with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, winning 7-3 and 8-7. In the first game, Mike Webb carried a shutout into the sixth inning before getting touched up for two runs. URI had a sizeable lead by that point and finished out the win. Billy Butler and Mark Coley each hit three-run home runs for the Rams.
In the second game, URI rallied from an early 4-0 deficit and came back again from a one-run hole with two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Xavier Vargas and Joe Fortin drove home runs to lead the late rally. Zach Fernandez pitched a scoreless seventh for the save, with Vitaly Jangols earning the win. Vargas led the offense with two RBI.
The Hawks won the finale 6-3 on Sunday thanks to a run in the sixth inning and three in the seventh. URI led 3-2 early but was held off the board for the final six innings.
The Rams dropped their final non-conference game of the season by a 15-6 score against UConn on Tuesday. They’ll open the series with UMass on Thursday, with a doubleheader Friday, and one game on Saturday. If the Rams can win three out of four, they’ll lock up a postseason spot, regardless of what happens in other series. Anything less could still work depending on results around the league.
The Rams took three out of four in a previous series with UMass. The Minutemen have scuffled to a 3-13 league record this season.
