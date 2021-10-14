The North Kingstown School Committee adjourned their public session after only twenty minutes on Tuesday after committee members said several attendees weren’t wearing masks. The biweekly meeting was cut short in the middle of the citizens’ comments portion began when School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg took a moment to address the attendees and ask them to wear masks. He had already made the request once at the commencement of the meeting when some people were made to leave the room after refusing to put a mask on. Do you believe local school boards or town council's should require the public wear a mask to attend its meetings? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: