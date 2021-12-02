Together again on the heels of their state championship, North Kingstown runners delivered strong showings at the Nike Cross Regionals Northeast Regional event on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in New York. Competing under the Excellerate North banner, the Skipper girls placed sixth overall in the championship division. Rory Sullivan had a terrific day, finishing fifth overall in a time of 19 minutes, 29.8 seconds. Molly Sullivan took 19th, Ruby Nunnery was 37th, Gabriella Carnevale finished 89th, Lauren Carter was 97th, and Mackenzie Ulisse finished 105th. Three runners also competed in the open division, with Kate McEwen in 36th, Clarie Lockwood 66th, and Sylvia Wysor 76th. North’s Jackson Borge competed as an individual in the men’s championship race and finished 15th overall.
Online Poll
Do you plan to attend large holiday gatherings with friends or family members this year?
This week, the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed the first case of the ormicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in America. With the holidays fast approaching, public health officials are once again urging caution and encouraging all Americans to get vaccinated against the virus, or get booster shots for the virus if their last vaccination shot was over six months ago. Will the potential of yet another holiday season upended by the COVID-19 virus deter you from attending holiday gatherings with friends or family members this year? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
