WEST WARWICK — Prout’s quest for its first league win hit a tall hurdle on Monday. West Warwick welcomed the Crusaders to Dan Sylvester Gymnasium and won 62-47 over the visitors.
“Seven straight wins now. It’s a different kid every night,” West Warwick coach Steve Lawton said of his group, now 11-2 overall on the year.
Though the Crusaders began to discover their stride in the final quarter, West Warwick dominated up until that point, leading 41-19 at the half and 53-30 after three quarters of play.
Tori Bird, the latest member of the 1,000-point club, added to her career total with a game-high 17 points, 12 of which came in the opening half, while Olivia Nelson finished with 11 and Brooke Williamson, 10. Kayla Goldstein finished one point shy of double figures, while Liz Gersian had seven, all part of a well-balanced effort from a team with lofty expectations of the remainder of the season.
For Prout, the final eight minutes of play is what head coach Kristina Kelly is hoping to build off of moving forward as her team continues to search for its first league win of the year.
“I think this is the best we’ve played in a long time,” she said despite the end result.
Speed was one of the keys to success for Prout on Monday during their stronger stretches of play.
“Our guards are fast,” Kelley said. “We like to run the ball and they’re not really big on running, West Warwick, so we took advantage of that. They were a little winded, so we took advantage of that as well.”
Sophomore Charleigh George led the Crusaders with a team-high 14 points on the night while classmate Erin Hanrahan notched all 10 of her points in the final quarter of play, one that saw the visitors outscore the home team, 17-9. Junior Morgan Verdi posted eight points in the losing effort, while freshman Noelle Coyne sank a three-pointer, one of eight produced by the Crusaders.
“We had a lot of people with injuries and COVID at the beginning of the season, but we’re definitely ready to go for the second half of the season,” Kelley said, glad to have a fuller roster back in tow.
(0) comments
