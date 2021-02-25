Snow-covered sidewalks in South Kingstown prompted officials to take another look at how the town keeps the pedestrian walkways safe and to discuss ways to get property owners to pitch in and help keep them clear. Carrie Brown, a local resident, told the council this week that she’s concerned that the sidewalk across the street from Broad Rock Middle School doesn’t get shoveled in a timely manner, prompting Town Manager Rob Zarnetske to outline the several ways communities typically deal with snow on sidewalks. While South Kingstown requires property owners to remove snow from the sidewalks adjacent to their property within 12 hours after any snow storm ends and can fine residents up to $250 for noncompliance, the town hasn’t fined anyone to date. With that in mind, do you believe your town does enough to enforce existing snow ordinances and ensure residents clear snow from their property in a timely fashion? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.

