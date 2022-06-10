PORTSMOUTH - Game one of the semifinals did not go according to plan, but the North Kingstown baseball team survived it.
The Skippers weren’t going to tempt fate again.
With a vintage performance, the defending champions booked a return trip to the championship series on Friday. Braeden Perry dominated a complete-game effort, the defense was nearly flawless and the bats came to life in a 4-2 victory for a sweep of Portsmouth.
“This was a North Kingstown baseball win,” Perry said. “Everybody contributed. We made the plays we needed to make, threw strikes, had quality at-bats, got on them with two outs. This was the peak of a ladder that we’ve been trying to climb all season long.”
North Kingstown will meet Bishop Hendricken in a best-of-three finals series, which is scheduled to start next Thursday at Rhode Island College, continuing into the weekend. It will be the second straight finals appearance for the Skippers, who beat Coventry for the 2021 state title.
Getting past Portsmouth was no easy task. The teams split two regular-season meetings, and the Skippers needed a rally to win game one. There was also an element of deja vu at play. In Portsmouth’s regular-season win, freshman pitcher Cam Ruggieri shut the Skippers down in a 1-0, eight-inning win. He took the mound again Friday, on the same field.
The first signs that this would be different came quickly. Josh Lincourt laced a two-out double in the top of the first inning and Evan Maloney brought him home with a base hit. The Skippers added on with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Maloney cranked a solo home run to make it 2-0 in the fourth. Lincourt hit an RBI single in the fifth and Max Proulx plated a run with an RBI single in the sixth, after a leadoff double by Rob Lamond.
“When we were here before, we lost 1-0 in extras,” Perry said. “Just couldn’t get the runs in, especially with guys on base and two outs. That changed completely today. Our guys came up big.”
Perry did the rest. He worked a perfect first inning, before Portsmouth legged out a pair of infield hits in the second. He stranded those runners - then didn’t allow another until the seventh inning, blowing through four consecutive perfect innings. He wasn’t even at 80 pitches when the final inning began.
“I didn’t have my fastball early, which I really kind of crutched this season with my newfound velocity,” Perry said. “I really had to bear down and use my off-speed pitch. My changeup, getting the first strike with it was huge today. And also, finding the slider. I didn’t have the command that I wanted so I just had to make it work. Despite giving up two runs in the seventh, I felt like I was at my strongest.”
Perry started the seventh inning with a strikeout before Gavin Bicho reached on North’s first defensive miscue of the game. After a flyout, Teagan Brady got Portsmouth on the board with an RBI single. A hit batter and another RBI single by Caleb Banks made it 4-2, but Perry stopped the rally there, finishing off the win with a strikeout.
North Kingstown and Hendricken are now set to renew acquaintances. This will be the sixth time the teams have met in the finals, but the first since 2013. The two are the most recent state champs, with North’s title in 2021 and Hendricken’s crown in 2019.
“Expectations aside, we’re happy we get another chance,” Perry said. “The last time NK got to defend a title was 1967. I think we’re going to just go into it not thinking we’re trying to defend it, just that we’re trying to win it. We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves, because Hendricken is a very good team. Obvioulsy, I think we’re better. I can’t wait to get out there.”
