CRANSTON — There have been better all-around performances.
For excitement, though, this one will be hard to top.
Down by five goals in the third quarter of Monday’s game at Cranston West, the South Kingstown boys lacrosse team stormed back for a 12-11 win in overtime. Senior Brendan Kroll scored two goals in the final three minutes to help the Rebels pull even, and sophomore Derek Cook blasted home the game winner in the extra session.
“Very proud of the guys,” head coach Tom Cauchon said. “They earned this one.”
Before the comeback, it looked like the story of the day would be South Kingstown’s missteps. The Rebels had beaten Cranston West in an earlier meeting and didn’t approach the rematch with the right mindset. The Falcons jumped to a 2-0 lead and had a run of three straight goals in the second quarter to take a 6-4 lead into halftime. Instead of a Rebel turnaround out of the break, Cranston West scored three more goals in a row for the 9-4 lead.
“Last time we played them, we beat them by a lot,” Cook said. “We came in here thinking we were going to do the same thing.”
“I think we came in here a little too excited,” Kroll said. “We came in off a big win over Chariho. They’re a good team and they kind of punched us in the mouth right away. We were down and we said, ‘You know what, we’re a team. We’ve been through adversity. Let’s make it happen.’
The comeback began with 3:09 left in the third quarter, when Brad Wallin ended a long scoring drought. Zach Brunelli scored 22 seconds later and Hampton Hubbard made it 9-7 with 2:08 left in the third. Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Nolan Quirk scored to get the Rebels within one.
South Kingstown goalie Sean McGregor and Cranston West’s Sam Naiefeh asserted themselves over the next six minutes with saves at each end. The Falcons broke through with 5:26 left on a goal by Jayden Bogle, which made it 10-8.
But the Rebels kept coming. Wallin got the Rebels back within one at the 4:44 mark. With 2:36 remaining, Kroll ripped a shot from about 10 yards out that tied the score.
After the Rebels won the next faceoff, they went to Kroll again. This time, he made a cut down the right side and took a short pass from Eison Nee, then buried the go-ahead goal.
“That’s one of our better plays with a guy coming down the alley,” Kroll said. “We just drew it up. The first one was pick-and-pop, just catch and shoot. The second one, I just kind of filled a gap. It was a great pass by Eison.”
South nearly finished off the win in regulation, but Bogle forced overtime on a goal with just five seconds left.
Undeterred, the Rebels kept pushing in the sudden-death overtime period. Wallin had a goal waved off for a crease violation. McGregor made a save on a shot with two minutes left. On the ensuing possession, Cook got the ball near midfield and headed for the attack area. When he got a step on his defender and no other Falcon helped, Cook suddenly found himself with a clear lane. He raced in at full speed and fired in an overhand shot to win the game for the Rebels.
“No one slid, so I just went,” Cook said.
“I was watching him come down, thinking I was going to get the ball, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, there he goes,’” Kroll said. “It was a beautiful rip.”
Kroll led the Rebels with four goals and an assist. Wallin, Brunelli and Quirk scored two each. Cook and Hampton Hubbard tallied one apiece. Nee racked up four assists.
The thrilling finish should provide a little momentum for the Rebels, who are now 6-2 on the year. They also now have a reminder not to take teams lightly.
Some big matchups are on the docket next, with the Rebels set to take on Prout, Cumberland, Pilgrim and Middletown over the final two weeks of the regular season.
“We have a tough schedule coming up,” Kroll said. “We’ve got to be ready to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.