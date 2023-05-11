This time last year, the Narragansett baseball team was showing hints of the surge that would culminate with a surprise run to the Division II championship series.
It remains to be seen what the Mariners are capable of this year, but they might be heating up again.
After two straight losses put them below the .500 mark, the Mariners have won two in a row. They beat Chariho 6-3 on Saturday night at Sprague Park, then went on the road and topped Mount St. Charles 8-7 on Monday.
The Mariners carried a 6-6 record into a rematch with the Mounties on Wednesday.
Narragansett, Prout and Mount St. Charles are in a tight race behind leader Barrington in the D-II-B subdivision.
NK gets revenge
The North Kingstown boys volleyball team avenged its only loss of the season with a 3-1 victory over Cranston East on Friday night.
The Skippers lost to the Thunderbolts on April 21. This time, they won the first two sets and dropped the third, but rebounded for a win in the fourth.
North has won six straight and is 12-1 on the year.
