NARRAGANSETT — The Narragansett boys basketball team ended up with one more home game, one more win, and now, one more shot at La Salle.
In one of two play-in games that will get the state tournament field from 18 down to 16, the No. 16 Mariners took control in the first half and cruised to the finish line for a 63-52 victory over Coventry on Monday night.
“Since we lost to La Salle, we really wanted another chance to come back and get a win,” senior Peanut Chaloux said.
The win sends Narragansett into a Round of 16 matchup with the top-seeded Rams. Those teams also met in the Division I tournament, with the Rams winning on their way to a runner-up finish.
The Mariners weren’t happy with how they played in that game. Monday’s win was more in line with their game.
“I thought we definitely did a better job tonight,” Narragansett head coach Phil Rattenni said. “It was nice that the boys just came together and played hard. They put together a good game.”
Coventry had gone 1-1 in the Division II tournament, winning a preliminary-round thriller over Middletown before falling to third-seeded Rogers.
The Mariners wasted no time asserting themselves. Matt Calabro and Peanut Chaloux hit 3-pointers in a 6-0 start. After Coventry worked back to make it 10-7, the Mariners went on a 9-0 run keyed by Calabro, Tyler Poirier and Mekhi Wilson, which made the score 19-7. William Begones scored six points over the final three minutes of the first quarter as Coventry got back within eight by the end of the quarter.
More hot shooting powered another fast start in the second quarter, as Calabro hit three 3-pointers in a row on a personal 9-0 run, which bumped the lead to 17. The Oakers made it 43-29 at halftime but couldn’t make any headway from there. Narragansett led by as many as 22 in the third quarter. Coventry made a late push in the fourth quarter, out-scoring the Mariners 15-2 down the stretch, but it was too little, too late.
Calabro led all scorers with 23 points for the Mariners. Chaloux added 14. Begones led a balanced Coventry attack with 13 points.
Narragansett will visit La Salle on Thursday. It will be the third meeting between the teams this season. The Rams won the first by two points before pulling away for a 68-53 win in the quarterfinal matchup.
“Hopefully the third time is a charm,” Rattenni said. “I know La Salle gave us a lot of problems the last time. But we just want to play a basketball game. We didn’t feel like that was the way we play basketball the last time. We just want to make it a game and see what happens.”
