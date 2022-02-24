PROVIDENCE - Most of the members of the South Kingstown girls basketball team weren’t even in high school when the Rebels beat La Salle for the Division I championship in 2020.
Sara Hancock was, and her veteran presence helped the young Rebels beat La Salle for a spot in the Division I semifinals on Tuesday night.
The senior scored five points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as the fifth-seeded Rebels sprinted to the finish line for a 37-34 comeback victory over the fourth-ranked Rams.
“We have a lot of sophomores on the team. I definitely felt like I could help tonight,” Hancock said. “But it wasn’t just me. Everyone came to play.”
The win puts the Rebels into a semifinal matchup at top-seeded North Kingstown, which is set for Thursday night. It also continued the team’s late-season surge. At one point, the Rebels were 0-5 in league play. They have lost just two games since then.
“It was definitely a struggle at the start of the season,” Hancock said. “But I think we started playing more as a team and connecting, gaining confidence in ourselves to play helped us win.”
The Rebels had to grind it out in a slow-paced, defensive struggle on Tuesday. La Salle capitalized on turnovers in the full-court press by South to take a 24-19 lead early in the third quarter. After a brief push by the Rebels, La Salle went up 32-25, then carried a five-point cushion into the fourth quarter.
A bucket by the Rams with 6:28 left made it 34-27, but those would be the last points of the game for the home team. South Kingstown outscored them 10-2 in the final quarter.
“We had a rough third quarter,” coach Rob Cruz said. “Going into the fourth, we just said, we’ve got to defend. The girls played their hearts out. It was amazing to watch.”
With defense opening the door, the Rebels made some big plays to step through it. Sophie Mahar hit a 3-pointer with 6:15 left to make it 34-30, before a putback by Hancock cut the lead to two.
Hancock then drilled a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:31 left to put the Rebels in front 35-34.
Amazingly, it was her first 3-pointer of the season.
“I don’t really shoot 3s that often and when I do, they’re not that good,” Hancock said. “But I guess was just in rhythm and I took it. It went in.”
“She played tremendous. She was a monster in the paint, rebounded well. Hit some big shots,” Cruz said. “Avery Martin, another senior, stepped up and really made some big plays.”
Hancock also came up with a steal soon after, which led to a putback bucket by Abigail McDonald with 2:12 left. It was a nervy finish from there, but the Rebels didn’t allow La Salle to make any sort of push.
Hancock led the Rebels with 10 points, McDonald had eight and Martin and Mahar scored six each.
Skippers open with win
Entering Monday’s quarterfinal, North Kingstown hadn’t played in over a week, and the unbeaten top seed looked a little out of rhythm. Classical didn’t make things easy, either, but a strong third quarter was enough to get the Skippers into the semifinals with a 64-53 victory.
“We had over a week off without a game,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “We had an intrasquad game, and it was good, but that’s not the same. I’m glad we got this game under our belt. Got the jitters out. Pleased that they started hitting some shots, getting some steals, getting some layups.”
There may have been some nerves at play, too. There isn’t a ton of playoff experience on the roster.
“Before the game, we were all a little nervous,” junior Jillian Rogers said. “I think now we’re ready to go.”
The Skippers took a 12-5 lead in the opening quarter before Classical worked back within two by the end of the period. It was a similar script in the second quarter, with the Skippers opening up a 10-point lead before Classical made it a six-point game at the break.
Classical scored the first points of the fourth quarter to get within four ahead of a decisive 14-0 run by the Skippers. With an active defense forcing turnovers and leading to fast-break chances, North looked like itself again. Classical went seven minutes without a field goal.
“We knew we had to turn it up on defense,” junior Jordan Moreau said.
The Skippers did a lot of their damage in the run at the free-throw line, before buckets by Jaelyn Holmes and Anina Sherman upped the lead to 40-22.
Classical still didn’t go away and got the deficit back into single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Skippers nursed their lead to the finish line.
Rogers racked up 26 points for the Skippers, Moreau chipped in 13 and Sherman scored nine.
The Skippers will host South Kingstown on Thursday.
Mariner girls bow out
Just when the Narragansett girls basketball team was finally back to full strength and starting to put things together, the season came to an abrupt end.
The Mariners dropped a 37-32 decition to Lincoln School in the preliminary round of the Division III playoffs on Friday night. It was a reversal from the regular season finale just three days ago, when Narragansett beat the Lynx 44-37.
Narragansett had won six of its last seven games, salvaging what had been a disjointed season due to COVID-19 issues.
Lincoln School will visit top-seed Shea/Tolman in the quarterfinals.
