South Kingstown graduate Chloe Greene had a busy and successful time last week at the Big South Conference championship meet in High Point, North Carolina, winning a pair of events while also rewriting the record book for Charleston Southern.
The former Rebel was in action on all three days of competition, starting with the opening four events of the heptathlon, scoring at least 500 points in each test to establish herself as the leader going into the second day.
Greene cemented her dominance in the final three events, winning the long jump, javelin and the 800 meters to clinch the title with a final tally of 4,988 points, 660 better than her nearest rival while also breaking a 12-year-old program record in the process.
On the final day of the meet, the freshman narrowed her focus to the javelin, a discipline that she set the Charleston Southern record in earlier this spring with a heave of 41.85 meters that netted her Big South field athlete of the week honors.
In the words of legendary Australian commentator Dennis Cometti, Greene had to be “centimeter perfect” to earn top honors, ascending to the top step of the podium for the second time by the thinnest of margins.
Her best effort of 42.94 meters was an improvement on her earlier Buccaneer standard, and a single centimeter better than the mark achieved by Radford’s Austin Swallow, who set a personal best in her unsuccessful bid for first place.
At the end of the meet, Greene’s victories were instrumental in the Charleston Southern squad’s fourth-place result in the team event, as the 81 points accrued by the Buccaneers slotted them between Hampton and Campbell in the final standings.
Lidsky earns honor
The 2022 season has come to a close for the Stonehill baseball team, and while the Skyhawks may have finished below the .500 mark, the bat of South Kingstown product Blaine Lidsky was active all season long, earning the ex-Rebel postseason honors.
Over the course of his 47-game campaign, the junior led the Stonehill nine in most offensive categories, batting at a .370 clip while drilling 11 home runs, driving home 46 runners and stealing seven bases.
Lidsky also had a pair of hitting streaks that lasted at least ten games this spring, including a 15-contest run that nearly encompassed the entire month of April and saw him pick up two or more hits eight times.
It was that level of dominance at the plate that caused the Northeast-10 Conference to honor him with a spot on their all-conference first team as Stonehill’s lone representative, earning selection as a utility player.
This spring marked the end of an era for the Skyhawks, but their final campaign at the Division II level before making the leap to Division I concluded with Stonehill compiling an 18-29 overall record, hindered by a 7-17 mark in league play.
