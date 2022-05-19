SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Senior night always brings a mix of emotions, and that was especially true for the South Kingstown girls lacrosse team on Tuesday night.
Two of the four players honored in the senior night ceremony are out of action. Ava Moffitt has missed the whole season and Avery Martin just suffered an injury a few games ago and will be sidelined the rest of the way.
But there they were on the big night, cheering on fellow seniors Sara Hancock and Mackenzie Sweeney and the rest of their teammates. The ensuing 15-3 win over Cumberland was the well-deserved representation of a group that has stuck with it through everything these last few years.
“This senior class has had the most challenging four years,” South Kingstown coach Kristin Orabone said. “The word that always comes to mind with the four of them is perseverance. They had the normal freshman year, then nothing their sophomore year because of COVID. Last year was kind of a whirlwind, just trying to squeeze everything in. Then we’ve had the injuries and that’s never easy. But the one key thing is they don’t give up. They’re a group that sticks around, works hard, encourages everyone else around them.”
That kind of group deserves to be celebrated and they were, even as they wished they were all on the field together. But the injured duo still evaluates games as if they were out there.
“I think coming off the Barrington loss, we needed to improve some things and it was ince to see people do that,” Martin said.
“I think having a good, solid win will boost our confidence going into the playoffs,” Moffit said.
Moffit has been sidelined by a series of concussions, but even this year – when she hasn’t been on the field at all – she’s remained an important part of the team.
Martin re-injured her knee in the game against Wheeler May 6, bringing an end to her standout season. She’s been one of the top scorers for the team all season.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, but you especially hate to see it in your senior year,” Orabone said. “But that perseverance shines through. She’s still coming to every practice, helping out. She would give everything to be back out there. Definitely a tough one.”
The Rebels have been holding their own without Martin, winners of three of their last four. They built an 8-2 halftime lead in the senior night game against Cumberland and kept up a similar pace in the second half.
Zoe Lockwood and Finley Carr tallied four goals each, with Carr also logging an assist. Ella Martin and Payton Driscoll scored three goals apiece. Hadley Cottrell had the other goal. Goalie Grace Riley made three saves.
“I think we shared the ball a lot and played as a team,” Hancock said.
“It’s always good to get a win on senior night,” Orabone said. “It was well deserved. We always say on senior night, play for your seniors no matter what.”
And the seniors do a lot for everybody else – even when they can’t play. Soon after the final whistle, the junior varsity team took the field to prep for its game. Martin grabbed a stick and lobbed warm-up shots at the goalie.
“This senior class works hard,” Orabone said. “They’re strong in more ways than one. They’ve seen their challenges, but it makes me happy to see that they’ve been able to handle it. As they go on to the next chapters in their lives, I think they’re going to be able to handle a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.