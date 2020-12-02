The University of Rhode Island is good at defense.
It’s been a given almost every year since Dan Hurley instilled his philosophies and since David Cox took the torch. The Rams have been in the top 65 nationally in defensive efficiency in five of the last six seasons.
There are constants, like the emphasis on defense, the principles of it, the time spent on it. Effort is almost a constant, with rare exceptions.
The variable? As much as there can be a variable for a team that has been so consistent, it’s that teams with very different makeups inherit the tradition.
The Rams have been good when they’ve had length and rim protectors. They’ve been good with a smaller lineup heavy on pickpockets.
They’ve been good with experience. Good with youthful enthusiasm.
They’ve been physical. They’ve been fast.
Good with a few stalwarts. Good with depth.
Add all that together, and you get a team on paper that looks a little like the current Rams.
Offensive ability and talent make headlines, but this team’s high ceiling at the defensive end is a significant piece of the puzzle.
“I think you’re starting to see what we’re capable of,” head coach David Cox said.
The first two games of the season against Arizona State and Boston College featured flashes but were not up to the program’s usual defensive standards. It remains to be seen how much the competition played a role and how the Rams will respond against similar challenges down the road. But in the next two games, the Rams came much closer to hitting the target. South Florida scored .94 points per possession. San Francisco was at .93. Last year’s defense – which ranked 39th in the country according to KenPom ratings – allowed .93 points per possession on the season.
There’s reason to believe this unit will at least meet that bar and possibly raise it thanks to their unique attributes.
The most obvious difference from their immediate predecessors is depth. For most of last season, the Rams had only eight eligible scholarship players. They were particularly thin in the backcourt. This year’s team can go two-deep at every position and is doing that so far. Even if the rotation is pared down, there are reinforcements available. The Rams will have no excuse for anything but 40 minutes of hard effort at the defensive end.
Without depth, last year’s Rams still excelled thanks to the experience of players like Jeff Dowtin and Cyril Langevine, who provided a foundation of effort and understanding. There’s still a little bit of that this year with Fatts Russell, who just played his 100th career game. Jermaine Harris is a two-year starter, Antwan Walker saw a lot of time last year, and transfer Malik Martin was a Conference USA All-Defense pick at Charlotte.
The lineups URI can trot out feature both speed and strength. Fatts Russell has long been a blur, and he says Jeremy Sheppard might be faster than him. In the paint, Harris, Walker and the Mitchell twins won’t get pushed around.
The potential is perhaps greatest in URI’s combination of length and quickness. Russell was one of the nation’s leaders in steals last season, and Sheppard has flashed a similar skill set through his first four games. Jalen Carey and Ishmael Leggett bring a little more size to the backcourt. Martin is a versatile piece. D.J. Johnson brings length wherever he plays. All can provide significant ball pressure, especially knowing what’s behind them. The Mitchell twins look the part of big-time shot blockers. Along with Harris, they make up the tallest front line the Rams have had in years.
Turning all the potential into reality will require the same effort has become a hallmark for the Rams. As much as it looks like a constant because it happens so often, it isn’t as easy as it looks, and it especially won’t be for a team that’s still finding its way.
But the Rams know what’s expected of them.
“We talk about it prior to them coming here. That’s part of the recruiting process, at least with us,” Cox said. “After the initial talks of spewing praise onto our recruits, then we have a lot of real conversations of what we do here, the way we do things, what our expectations are. We’re fully transparent with them, and they understand coming in the door that they will be developed as players, they’ll be expected to live in the gym, they’ll have a tremendous amount of freedom at the offensive end. But the one non-negotiable is the defensive energy and discipline that you need to play with on a nightly basis - on a play-by-play basis.”
For a team with big potential, the work continues.
“Once we get back in the gym and get some more practices under our belt, I do think that we can take it to another level,” Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.