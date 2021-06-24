PROVIDENCE — North Kingstown is the volleyball capital of Rhode Island.
The Skipper boys volleyball team cemented that status on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over Bishop Hendricken for the state championship. It happened on the same court where the North Kingstown girls team won its fourth consecutive state title just seven weeks ago.
“It definitely put some pressure on us, especially as the season went on and we were undefeated,” senior Nolan Trask said. “We had to match what they did.”
North Kingstown is the first school to win both titles in the same year since Coventry in 2012-13. While the success of the girls program has become almost a given with four consecutive unbeaten seasons, it’s been a tough climb for the boys. The program has now won six state titles, but there were some lean years between its 2014 crown and this one. When the current seniors joined the program, it was coming off a 1-17 season.
“This is just a group that was willing to work,” head coach Brian Hesford said. “They had a goal in mind early on. They saw the struggles that the program was in but they also knew the history of the program. Joanne Fitts built a heck of a program here at North Kingstown and these guys wanted to just kind of give it a little bit of CPR to get it going.”
From day one, they did the work necessary to make it happen.
“When these seniors were freshmen, we would look for them before practice and we wouldn’t be able to find them,” Hesford said. “Inevitably, we always found them in the weight room. They’d be in there, they’d be working hard before practice. They’d go into practice sweating like crazy already and this was as JV players. That work ethic never went away.”
Everyone in the program had a feeling something special was brewing, even on the junior varsity court. With depth, talent and a new avenue for off-season work with the South County Juniors club volleyball program, all the pieces were there.
“When we came together on JV, we knew we were very talented,” senior Shawn Murphy said. “I thought we could go pretty far. We didn’t know if we could go this far, but we kept working and now we’re here.”
There might have been a title run last year, if not for the cancellation of the season due to the pandemic. The Skippers went 14-4 in 2019 and had a strong senior class last year. The JV group was ready to join them on a championship quest. Instead, they were left trying to build for this season, doing Zoom workouts last spring and putting a huge emphasis on the club season.
“We had a good feeling that we could have won it all last year,” senior Sean Dempsey said. “We wanted to do it for all those guys.”
The Skippers went 10-0 in the regular season and breezed past Cranston East in the Division I quarterfinals. Rival South Kingstown took the first set in a semifinal matchup, but the Skippers came back with a vengeance.
“It was a little bit of a wake up call but it was also like we knew we were prepared,” Trask said. “It definitely put us in the right mindset to keep working.”
There was more work to be done on Saturday. North Kingstown swept its lone regular season meeting with Bishop Hendricken but knew it couldn’t take anything for granted, given the star on the other side of the net. Dylan McClung – a North Kingstown native – is the top player in the state and a rare Division I commit from Rhode Island.
“We definitely had to keep our focal point on him,” Murphy said. “Best player in the state by far. We had to get a block on him every time he hit. We couldn’t settle for anything less.”
McClung did his share of damage, finishing with 34 kills, but the Skippers largely stayed in control. They won the first set 25-19, expanding a late two-point lead by winning six of the final eight points. Brendon Bennet had two kills in the run, while Sebastian Yates and Mason Andrade delivered one each. Yates also came up with a block.
An early run gave the Skippers a lead in the second set, but Hendricken worked its way back, then staved off set point at 24-23. Two straight kills by McClung and a hitting error on the Skippers gave Hendricken a 26-24 win and tied the match at one set apiece.
The Skippers responded with a steady effort in the third set, even as McClung racked up 12 kills in his most dominant stretch of the night. Up 23-19, the Skippers got a kill and a block from Murphy to close out a 25-19 win.
The fourth set was tight throughout, but the Skippers again made a move down the stretch. Up 19-18, they won four straight points on kills by Murphy and Trask, an ace by Sam Easter and a block by Bennett on McClung. Hendricken scored the next two points but Andrade came back with a kill to get the Skippers to match point. A long rally ensued before Yates slammed down the championship-clinching kill.
“We worked hard throughout the season,” Trask said. “We took every team seriously. And when it came down to it, we were ready to just grind it out.”
Hendricken’s best efforts weren’t enough to slow the Skippers down.
“They have more experienced volleyball players,” said Hendricken coach Mike Harrington, whose daughter Jaime was a star for the North Kingstown girls team. “We have a dynamic offensive player in Dylan and all these guys that were just scrapping and hungry and doing the best they could to hang. I’m really proud of the group for bringing it to this level. NK is so relentless in every area of the game – serving, passing, hitting, setting. It would have taken an absolutely perfect performance on our side.”
Yates led the Skippers with 21 kills, capping a terrific one-season stint in North Kingstown. Part of a military family that moved to the area, Yates provided one extra piece to the puzzle and loved being part of his new team.
“Grinding every single play out, working our hardest in practice – we knew we could be here today,” Yates said. “This is my first year playing with NK. I had no idea what I was walking into but I knew right away this was the group I wanted to be with.”
North Kingstown’s trademark balance was on display throughout. Noah Casey totaled 12 kills and Andrade had 11. Murphy had nine kills and four blocks and Bennett had seven kills. Trask racked up 52 assists. Sean Chaney had 11 digs. Senior captain Zack Koehr, who missed most of the playoffs with an injury, came on to serve late in the fourth set.
In the stands, several players from last year’s senior class were on hand to cheer their teammates on.
“We definitely talked about the privilege that the guys had this season,” Hesford said. “Just to be out there on the court – mask or no mask – they were going to put in the effort for the guys that weren’t able to last year. It’s definitely a little bittersweet seeing them, but those guys know that we were thinking of them all year.”
Members of the girls team also packed the stands. It’s one big volleyball family at North Kingstown, and there sure is a lot to celebrate these days.
“It’s really awesome,” Murphy said. “The bar has been set really high for the next generation to come in. It’s fun to be part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.