Though their season was cut short, two local grads took home postseason hardware for the Johnson & Wales University men’s volleyball team.
South Kingstown’s Jack Pincince and North Kingstown’s Josh Pitzer were among five Wildcats recognized by the league office as the Great Northeast Athletic Conference handed out its All-GNAC Awards.
Pincince, a sophomore outside hitter and former state champion with the Rebels, led the team with a spot on the first team. The GNAC leader at 3.58 kills per set, 254 total kills and 298 points, Pincince picked up his second All-GNAC award after a second-team nod last year. Pincince had five matches with 20 or more kills, topped by a career-high 28 vs. Geneva. Pincince thrived in big matches including a 12-kill, 21-dig double-double in the win over No. 14 UC Santz Cruz as well as 23 kills versus Endicott and 20 against Rivier.
Pitzer, a senior, followed up a third-team all-conference honor in 2019 with another this season. Named GNAC Defensive Player of the Week on Feb. 10 after a season-high eight rejections in the win over Geneva, the middle blocker was second in the league for total blocks and seventh at 0.84 blocks per set. The North Kingstown native also averaged 1.22 kills per set with a .317 hitting percentage.
Also honored were Sanjae Holloway, Zach Turner and Ben Sandt.
Johnson & Wales was 9-11 overall before the season was canceled, but seven of the nine losses came to nationally-ranked teams.
