SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Drew Holderbach’s walk-off single in the 10th inning gave the Ocean State Waves a 7-6 win over North Adams on Thursday night.
It was the latest memorable moment on a diamond that will always hold a significant place in Holderbach’s baseball story.
He once watched his older brother playing for the Waves. Last summer, Old Mountain Field was the launching pad for a step from Division III to a college baseball powerhouse. And now he’s back for a second summer with the Waves after successfully making that leap.
“It was great to get seen up here last year and play in an awesome place like this,” Holderbach said. “I was excited to come back.”
A native of Fairfield, Ohio, Holderbach made his first trip to South Kingstown when older brother, Alex, played for the Waves in 2016. Alex was coming from Eastern Kentucky and batted .225 with three home runs in his summer at Old Mountain. The family made a trip up to see him.
“He loved it,” Holderbach said. “He loved the area. He told me it would be a lot of fun.”
Drew started his collegiate career at Marietta, a Division III powerhouse in Ohio. He hit .371 with five homers and a team-best 55 RBI in the spring of 2022, leading the Pioneers to the D-III College World Series.
His success and his family connections earned him a shot with the Waves in the NECBL, a place that typically does not feature many Division III players. It was a chance to improve, to test himself against the best and to see if he might find his next opportunity. Holderbach graduated from Marietta but still had two years of eligibility remaining.
Suiting up with the Waves last year, Holderbach didn’t have a hit in his first six appearances but then settled in for a nine-game hitting streak. It was the start of a solid summer in which Holderbach batted .284 with two homers and 18 RBI.
Sure enough, a new opportunity materialized. Holderbach got an offer to transfer to Rice University, a Division I program and a traditional baseball and academic powerhouse.
“Playing here was really big for me. There was a little bit of talking before, but they ended up seeing me up here with the Waves and that’s how I ended up there,” Holderbach said.
The transition was smooth. Holderbach batted .266 with six home runs in his first year with the Owls. He also excelled defensively at first base, handling 501 chances without committing an error.
“I loved everything about Marietta,” Holderbach said. “It was a great place. Going to Rice was really just an awesome opportunity.”
Holderbach’s time with the Waves not only opened the door; it also set him up for success once he stepped through.
“I think it helped a lot,” he said. “Saw a lot of good pitching, played with a lot of good hitters.”
With one more season left in the college ranks, Holderbach returned to the Waves this summer with an eye on continued improvement. He’s batting .250 and has continued his error-free streak while bouncing around to a few different positions.
The walk-off was the highlight thus far. It was a marathon game that lasted nearly four hours. Holderbach ended it in the 10th inning when he singled home David Mershon with the winning run.
“It felt good to come through in a situation like that and get a win for the team,” Holderbach said. “It definitely gives you a boost. That game was dragging on a little bit. It was good to come back and get a win.”
Holderbach will be looking for more memorable moments through the rest of the summer. Having already seen the impact of one good season in the NECBL, he’ll keep pushing for another.
“Just always working, always something else to get better at,” he said.
