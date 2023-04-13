NORTH KINGSTOWN — The champs are off to a perfect start.
With a core of returning players jumping into bigger roles, the North Kingstown boys volleyball team is 3-0 on the young season and has not yet lost a set. The Skippers swept Bishop Hendricken in their season opener, rolled over Chariho in game two and topped Coventry 3-0 on Tuesday night.
“It’s amazing being back,” senior setter Tyler Yang said. “New team, lot of new guys, but we have a good group. I have high hopes for this team.”
It’s a next-man-up situation for the Skippers in that quest. Among the graduation losses were Mason Andrade – the state’s first boys volleyball All-American – and top hitter Cam Alexander. Yang brings back the most experience, having served as the full-time setter last year. Others were in the rotation last year but are getting the opportunity for larger contributions this season. That group includes senior middle blocker Jared Samson and sophomore standouts Ryan Harrington and Cody Tow. The Skippers also have senior Ryan Murphy, who is recovering from an injury and is expected back later in the season. A host of other players are up from the junior varsity squad.
“We lost Mason, our All-American but we know we have a good group of guys,” Samson said. “Everybody is stepping up. I think we have a great group of guys here, some great coaches and I’m really looking forward to the season.”
The Skippers started strong with the win over Hendricken, prevailing 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20. Harrington, who played libero last year, has moved to outside hitter and delivered 14 kills in the opener. Tow had 11 kills, Quinlan Fahy totaled five kills and Finn Kearney had seven digs. Yang handed out 38 assists.
Against Classical, the Skippers had some tight sets but pulled away in each one, winning 25-18, 25-16 and 25-17. Tow had 11 kills, seven digs and four aces. Samson and Harrington had 10 kills apiece, and Yang finished with 33 assists.
“We played very well with serve-receive,” Samson said after the game. “Our back row did a great job, setting up the offense. Once we polish the blocking and the passing, the team is going to be looking good.”
It was a similar story against Coventry, with North winning 25-18, 25-18 and 25-13. Tow led the charge again with 10 kills and Harrington had seven. In the middle, Samson and Fahy combined for seven kills and four blocks. James Erwin racked up five aces. Yang and Evan Shea had five digs apiece.
While the start has the Skippers feeling good, they know there will be challenges in the coming weeks. And they know what’s important when it comes to chasing more success.
“Everyone loves the title, but it’s really just the growth that we’re focused on,” Samson said.
