South Kingstown won the team title and North Kingstown’s Olivia Priest claimed top individual honors at the gymnastics regional championship, held Saturday at New Generation Gymnastics Academy.
The Rebels finished with a 136.40 to edge second-place La Salle, who had 132.85. North Kingstown was third with 130.30 and the Prout/EWG co-op team finished with 128.30.
Two of South Kingstown’s top gymnasts were sidelined, but the rest of the team stepped up in a big way. Caroline Casey led the charge, winning vault with 9.3 and placing second in the all-around competition at 34.6. She also placed third in the floor exercise and fourth on the balance beam.
Olivia Kay finished just behind Casey in third place in the all-around competition, scoring 34.2. Scarlett Sagal helped the team on vault and beam. Brooke O’Donnell placed fifth all-around at 33.75. Other athletes whose scores contributed to the South Kingstown win were Maria Capalbo, Brianna Olszewski, Katherine Howe, Bella Veltry, Brianna Kroll, Hazel Amey, and Kyla Speredelozzi.
For North Kingstown, Priest began the postseason with a bang. Last year’s individual state champ won the bars, beam and floor exercise on her way to the all-around championship.
The state championship meet is set for Sunday.
