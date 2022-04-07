The South Kingstown and North Kingstown boys lacrosse teams played one of South County’s games of the year when they met last spring. The Rebels prevailed 9-8 in overtime as the teams squared off in league play for the first time since 2016 and did it as contenders.
Both teams are on the move this season, but they’ll remain linked as they climb to Division I. They’ll meet again on April 25.
For the Rebels, this season will be their first in the top tier since 2016. That was the second of two tough years for the program. The Rebels hope to hold their own this time, but understand that it will again be a challenge.
“You’ve got La Salle and Moses Brown of course,” head coach Tom Cauchon said. “NK has really good numbers. So it’s going to be a challenge. We do have some really solid guys coming back, but we did lose a lot.”
A few Rebel teams of recent vintage might have been better fits in D-I, like the 2019 D-II championship squad, but the hand has been dealt to a younger group. South lost 12 players to graduation from last year’s team, which went 7-2 and made the D-II semis. There was also a big senior class in 2020.
“We’re definitely going to be young,” Cauchon said.
Juniors Brendan Kroll and Cody Granville starred for last year’s team at the offensive end and will be taking center stage this year. Senior Cade Birrell will lead the charge at the other end of the field. The senior class also includes Sam Wallin, Adam Corpus, Luke Meyer, Jeffrey Kosiorek, Ben Paskalides and Josh Pelletier. Paskalides is joining up from the D-III championship hockey team, along with junior Eison Nee. Two freshmen – Garrett Kirwin and Sean McGregor – are handling goalie duties.
The youth movement will fill in, with 19 underclassmen on the roster.
“We’ve got athletes and we’ve got good numbers,” Cauchon said.
The Rebels will see where that takes them. The season begins with a matchup against East Greenwich. Then the D-I slate gets real, as the Rebels hit the road to face nine-time defending champion La Salle on April 12.
Skippers back to D-I after title run
North Kingstown’s move to the top division comes after a memorable spring. The 2021 season was part of a one-year alignment, and the Skippers made the most of their brief stay in D-II. They went 8-1 in the regular season and beat East Greenwich for the D-II crown.
The success provides some momentum as the Skippers try to re-establish themselves as a D-I contender. The program won three state championships in the first eight years of RIIL boys lacrosse. As La Salle and Moses Brown began their emergence as powerhouses, the Skippers hit a run of 11 consecutive losing seasons.
The quest to get back in the mix took a hit with significant graduation losses, but it will be headed by a good group of returners, a new coach and strong numbers.
On the bench, Sean Murray is taking over for Scot Clark, who led the team to the title last year. Murray played lacrosse and basketball at Bishop Hendricken and his father Kevin was the longtime lacrosse coach for the Hawks. Sean also runs the Roots Lacrosse club and developmental program.
On the field, the Skippers return senior captains Ty Shapiro, Dan McKay and Liam Tucker. The senior class also features Aidan Zarrella, Joshua Hammond, Conall Gately, Hunter Schnelle, Jacob Siversmith, Cole Pullyblank, and Daniel Mahoney. A number of younger players also saw action last year.
Many of the Skippers are multi-sport athletes who are no strangers to success, with the football team and hockey team winning championships this school year.
Given the D-I landscape, a trophy would be a lofty goal this year. The Skippers will start with being competitive.
Crusaders looking to get back to the top
New coaches, new co-op arrangement and eventually a new field.
A lot has changed, but the Prout boys lacrosse team would like nothing more than to run with the changes and get back to its old ways.
The program is not far removed from being a Division II powerhouse. It won the championship in 2015 and finished as the runner-up in 2017. Three different head coaches have led the program since then, and the Crusaders dipped to a 2-7 record last spring.
Michael Millen, Jr., is stepping in this year, and a co-op agreement with Exeter-West Greenwich is taking effect. With the school’s new turf field under construction, too, the stage is set for Prout to make a move, and the team took a good first step with a 15-3 win over Mt. Hope in Tuesday’s season opener.
“We’re excited,” Millen said. “We’re building that camaraderie together. Today, we need to clean up the penalties a little bit, but outside of that, the offense was looking great and the defense was talking. We’ve just got to get better every day.”
Millen was a standout athlete at Narragansett High School who has experience coaching wrestling and football. He is joined on the sidelines by his brother, Alex, another former Mariner.
The EWG move happened on the fly, when the Scarlet Knights didn’t have the numbers to field a team. Five players have joined up with Prout. The two schools also have co-op deals in football and gymnastics that have worked out well.
“We were lucky enough to bring in some players from EWG,” Millen said. “They unfortunately weren’t able to field a team this year, so we took on five of those kids. They’ve fit right in. It’s been like a family from day one.”
The returning contingent from Prout is led by senior captains Cam Fonseca and Jack Malek, who have been key players for several years.
“They’ve both had stellar careers with Prout so far, so we want to do everything we can to make sure they finish on top,” Millen said.
Junior Jake Cox is leading the defense, with sophomore Matthew Deady in net. One of the EWG players, Brady Banner, is having a big impact on the attack.
Division II has a different look this year, with champion North Kingstown and runner-up East Greenwich both bumping up to D-I. That leaves the door open for a team like Prout to make some noise.
“We’ll see where the crop settles,” Millen said. “We’re hoping to stay in the mix, get to the playoffs and then it’s a whole new season after that.”
Mariners start strong
Last season was short but useful for the Narragansett boys lacrosse team. The Mariners went 4-4, but the abbreviated campaign allowed a young group to get its feet wet.
The fruits of that labor showed on day one of the new season, as the Mariners beat Cranston West 11-6 on Monday in their season opener.
“I think we’re looking pretty good,” head coach Mark Chafee said. “We’ve got a solid core, and we’re off to a nice start. Had a good game Monday, won 11-6. Certainly plenty of room for improvement, but it was an encouraging start.”
Narragansett is three years removed from a runner-up finish in Division III in 2019. There aren’t many links left to that team, but there’s plenty of belief that similar success is possible. The Mariners offered hints of their potential last year and would like to make good on it this year.
“It was great to have those guys get some experience last year,” Chafee said.
Colin Flynn, Luke Webster and Hunter Massey are all back to lead the defense. The strong nucleus continues through the midfield, where Zachary Maciel, George Fogarty, Colin Patrick and Pieter Mushen lead the way. Dante Ianelli and Brayden Massey are potent scorers on the attack.
The rest of the lineup will include some fresher faces, including a goalie who’s new to the sport, but all in all, there’s reason for optimism.
“I definitely think we can be in the mix,” Chafee said. “If I had to guess, I would say Pilgrim will be a strong team. Burrillville was in the finals last year and they’re always tough. I think we’ll be competitive. We’ve got to get some improvement in the goalie play, stay healthy, get things smoothed out and get some other guys involved so we don’t get too tired with our stalwarts.”
