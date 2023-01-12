WEST GREENWICH — The Prout and Exeter-West Greenwich boys basketball teams are similar in their guard-heavy lineups and ability to spread the floor. The big difference is that the Scarlet Knights have more experience, and it seemed to have an impact Saturday night.
EWG played its game a little better than Prout and had an answer every time the Crusaders made a charge in a 58-45 victory.
“They’re a lot like us, but they’re older,” Prout coach Dean Felicetti said. “They have the ability during crunch time to be a little bit tougher. We couldn’t get stops, couldn’t get rebounds. That’s what they did very well.”
The defeat dropped the Crusaders to 1-5 in league play. They had opened the new year with their first victory, a 77-45 triumph over Scituate. They also played well last Thursday against Central Falls but dropped a 62-60 heartbreaker.
“We know we can compete,” sophomore Lawson O’Hearn said. “These have all been winnable games. We know we can beat the teams we’ve lost to.”
Hoping to bounce back in the matchup with EWG, the Crusaders fell behind early in the second quarter, then held serve but couldn’t make up much ground. It was a 28-20 game at halftime.
Prout moved within six on three occasions in the third quarter only to see the Knights answer. A jumper by Will Bussey made it 30-24, but EWG’s Robert Simoes responded with a 3-pointer. Later Matt Chofay went coast-to-coast for a layup to make it 37-31 before EWG got a putback by James Smith. A steal and layup from Chofay made it 39-33 but another bucket inside by Smith restored the eight-point lead.
The Crusaders made one more charge in the fourth quarter, as a jumper by Bussey and layups by Bussey and Lawson O’Hearn made it 50-43 with 4:06 remaining. The Knights delivered a strong finish from there, out-scoring Prout 8-2 over the final 3:50.
“Down the stretch, more mature teams kind of know how to close it out,” Felicetti said. “We struggled with it down the stretch. We execute well, but we don’t finish. That’s stuff we’ve been trying to focus on in the last few practices but haven’t been able to do it in those key moments. Just got to put the ball in the basket.”
In addition to EWG’s ability to hold them off, the Crusaders were hurt by an uncharacteristic shooting night. For the first time all season, they did not make a 3-pointer. For a team without much size, that spelled extra trouble.
“We got the looks we wanted,” Felicetti said. “Just didn’t make them. I told the kids, ‘That’s not going to happen again.’ We need to continue to shoot them.”
Bussey led the Crusaders with 14 points and O’Hearn scored 10. Chofay added nine. For EWG, Simoes and Lucas Pennacchia scored 18 points apiece, and Corey Bardsley had 14.
Prout’s struggles haven’t been discouraging for its young squad, which has just two seniors seeing major minutes.
“We play so hard,” Felicetti said. “That’s what I told the kids – our effort was there. I can’t ask for anything more. But we need to able to score consistently. That’s the bottom line.’
The Crusaders visited Ponaganset on Monday and broke through for a 62-53 win over Ponaganset. Casey Bazzano bounced back from a quiet game against EWG for 17 points. O’Hearn scored 14.
They were set to host Moses Brown on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.