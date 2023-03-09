PAWTUCKET — Members of the Prout hockey team skated off the Lynch Arena ice after Monday night’s 4-0 game three defeat to No. 3 Cumberland believing they were looking at their future.
Just like the Clippers, the Crusaders were a dominant force in Division II and eventually moved to the state’s top division after winning titles. And, just like the Clippers, the Crusaders suffered some growing pains going up against the state’s best teams.
Cumberland, behind a veteran core that’s been playing together since middle school, finally reached the program’s first state semifinal with Monday’s victory. The Crusaders, who are built around a young core of juniors Mark Belcher and Derek Gesmondi and sophomores Aidan Forcier and Angelo Evangelista, believe they will be the ones making program history in 2024.
“There’s some talent here and this was our best Division I team we’ve had,” Prout coach John Gaffney said after the Crusaders dropped a hard-fought three-game set with the Clippers. “What I hope the kids take from this experience is we have to play smarter in these situations. You have to tip our cap to Cumberland because they have some good players and they played well.”
This season was a banner campaign for the Crusaders filled with plenty of highs, including a first victory over La Salle Academy, 3-2, at Boss Arena and a 5-1 win over Mount St. Charles at Adelard Arena. Thanks to four goals from Gesmondi on Friday night, the Crusaders won their first D-I playoff game in program history, 6-4.
The issue over the final four periods of the series, however, was getting a shot past senior goalie Jared Johnson. Saturday’s game was tied 2-2 after two periods when the Clippers scored three unanswered goals to earn a 5-2 win to tie the series. Johnson was impressive again Monday night. His biggest save came late in the second period to deny senior Mark Roberts a goal on his backhand.
“We were a little crisper, we were a little more poised,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “We capitalized on our opportunities and Jared came up big when we needed him to come up big. He made two big saves when it was two-nothing that could’ve easily changed the scope of the game. We covered down low better and shut down their chances in front of the net. We were able to shut down that one play where they come behind the net and put it to the guy in front of the net.”
Cumberland faces another Catholic school that wears maroon and white in Sunday afternoon’s state semifinal at Providence College’s Schneider Arena, Cumberland’s practice rink on Tuesday nights. Unlike Prout, which was young and had some Division I pedigree, the Clippers face No. 2 La Salle, which has appeared in five of the last six state finals. The Rams swept the Clippers during the regular season.
“That does mean a lot to do this and I felt the emotion after Game 2 and the series wasn’t even over yet,” Johnson said. “I feel the same way and going to the semifinals is just amazing. I was thinking about this game the whole day and winning Game 2 really boosted our confidence and showed we could win against this team. It was a difficult series and Prout played amazing.”
The Clippers scored the only goal they would need on Monday thanks to an odd-man rush by a pair of underclassmen. Junior center Gavyn Freiberger broke in the Prout zone and slid a pass across the slot to sophomore Sean Taylor, who ripped a shot from the left circle past Evangelista.
Cumberland took a 2-0 lead for the second straight game when freshman defenseman Dylan Skurka put a shot on net. Evangelista saved it, but he was too far out of his crease and Christian Oliveira was in position to score his second goal of the series.
“Whenever we get ahead early, we don’t stop,” said Johnson, who made a couple of key saves in the final four minutes of the first period and another one early in the second period. “I made one save on a breakaway in the second period [on Roberts] where I made a windmill save with the glove. They say to only use that type of save for style.”
The lead quickly became 3-0 2:03 into the second period when senior winger Troy Senn made a simple pass into the neutral zone and junior winger Sammy Lopes did the rest. Lopes skated into the zone and drove in from the right side before unleashing a shot that flew past Evangelista for his second goal of the series.
“They were just a little bit thicker, bigger and more experienced,” Gaffney said. “You could tell they were more experienced because we didn’t play as smart as we should have. If you want to get to the semis and finals you can’t just rely on the best player. Tip your hat to [Lopes] because that was a nice goal, but we made mistakes on the other goals.”
Another one of those experienced players, Senn, put the game away midway through the third period when he and Robbins created the final goal. Robbins broke in on the left side and fired a pass across the circles to Senn, who slipped a shot off the post and into the net for his fourth goal of the series.
Gaffney was proud of his squad after they set a new program record for wins (seven) in Division I, but he believes his squad could’ve easily been the ones advancing to Schneider Arena Sunday to play in the state semifinals.
“I thought we really had them on Saturday because they were tired and gassed, but we just couldn’t get that goal in the third period when it was two-to-two,” Gaffney said. “We needed to get one to get over the hump. We knew coming back [Monday] night was going to be hard no matter what. It was just a really good high-school hockey matchup.”
