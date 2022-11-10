CRANSTON — For all that was different about this run, with a new landscape in Division I and an unusual opportunity in the postseason, the scene at Cranston Stadium on Saturday afternoon was familiar.
A hard-working group in black and gold was holding a trophy. They had gotten better and better and peaked at the right time, like so many North Kingstown teams before them. And in the final season for longtime coaches Julie Maguire and Kris Graham, the Skippers took that path to one more championship.
A 2-1 victory over the Lincoln School gave North Kingstown the newly created Division I field hockey crown.
“We kind of knew this was our time to shine,” senior Clara Drinkwater said. “This was our coaches’ last year. The losses we had only made us stronger. We knew this was our chance and we pulled it off.”
The field hockey setup in Rhode Island changed this year, with the advent of a larger Division I circuit, which prompted the creation of a two-bracket system. The top four teams competed for the state title, and the rest of the field was sent to the D-I bracket.
With more championships than any other program in the state, North Kingstown is not used to chasing anything less than the top prize. The Skippers certainly wanted to be in that mix this year, but with a less experienced group, they couldn’t get over the hump against this year’s powerhouses. The new bracket represented a new opportunity and the Skippers ran with it.
“They embraced it,” Maguire said. “We knew shortly into the season that those top four were going to be tough. We were hoping to upset the apple cart. That didn’t happen, but we had to focus on maybe what was attainable.”
Sending out their coaches with a title became an integral part of the quest. Maguire has been at the helm since 1989. Graham joined her in 1994. The Skippers have won 12 championships in that span, capped off by this year’s crown.
“They’re such great coaches,” Drinkwater said. “They’re probably the best coaches I’ve ever had in my life.”
Maguire and Graham were honored after the team’s last regular-season home game a few weeks ago, with family, friends and former players on hand to salute them. It was a trip down memory lane, the start of an emotional final few weeks.
“It’s been fantastic,” Maguire said. “For both of us, it’s been a big part of our lives and the lives of our families.”
“It’s bittersweet,” Graham said. “It’s been a great ride.”
With the pomp and circumstance complete, the chase for one last title began.
As usual, the Skippers were playing their best when the postseason rolled around. They closed the regular season with three straight wins, then eased past Cumberland in the playoff semifinals.
Lincoln School represented the last hurdle. The Skippers won two regular season meetings with the Lynx but ended up in a tougher battle in the rematch. Morgan Mabray scored for North and the Lynx also put one on the board in the first half.
The game remained tied through the third quarter and into the fourth, despite an edge in possession for the Skippers and a parade of penalty corner opportunities. With 7:31 left in the fourth quarter, North was given a golden opportunity and didn’t waste it. A violation in the circle handed the Skippers a penalty stroke. Senior Jade Shabo took it and ripped a one-timer into the cage for the 2-1 lead.
“I knew I had to make it to end the game,” Shabo said. “They came out really strong. I was being face-guarded the whole game. I knew that was my shot. It was the only shot I was going to get.”
The Skipper defense finished the job, with goalie Danielle Abosso and her defenders keeping the Lynx off the scoreboard in the second half. Lincoln School’s last push in the final minute ended when Drinkwater stole the ball and pushed it ahead, as the Skippers ate up the final seconds.
“I’m so happy,” Drinkwater said. “We worked so hard, so hard to get this win. I’m so happy we pulled it off.”
Maguire’s teams have had more significant victories over the years, but this team’s success still fits right in.
“Their hard work, their dedication and their loyalty,” Maguire said of this team. “They continued to improve. We went 2-10 last year.”
This season restored some shine and provided the perfect bookend for two legendary coaches.
“We knew from the beginning that we wanted to win for them,” Shabo said. “When they told us that they were retiring, we knew we wanted to end how they started – they started by winning a championship and we knew that’s how we wanted them to go out.”
