Cranston Western dominated the 10-year-old Little League state softball tournament with three mercy-rule wins. South Kingstown was second-best behind the Cranston club as it finished as the runner-up. After a loss to Cranston in its first game of the tourney, South Kingstown rebounded with a win over Barrington to move into the title round. Cranston finished out its run with a 19-1 win on Friday. The tournament wraps up a great summer for the South Kingstown squad, which won the first district title in league history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.