NORTH KINGSTOWN — Right on time, North Kingstown is playing its best basketball of the season.
The Skippers are hitting the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak after a 65-46 victory over Portsmouth in the regular season finale on Monday night. They have clinched the top seed in the Division I playoffs.
“We’re playing very well,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “We’re at a high level right now.”
The Skippers finished the season at 17-1 in league games. With a record like that, the Skippers have obviously been impressive since day one, but they’ve reached a new level in the second half of the season. After their lone loss against Barrington on Jan. 18, they’ve out-scored opponents by an average of 21 points in the win streak. With improvements at the offensive end and the return of sophomore center Maddi Krug from injury, the Skippers have looked especially strong down the stretch.
“We’re getting to the basket more, not just settling for 3s,” Simeone said. “Krug has been super active inside. She’s a different kind of weapon. We have seven or eight pieces that really work well together.”
The final three games included a win over Westerly on senior night, in which the Skippers honored one of the best senior classes in program history. The Skippers then went on the road and blew past Scituate. Portsmouth – a team that owns a victory over defending state champ Ponaganset this season – represented the last hurdle, but was no match for North.
The Skippers built a 23-6 lead in the first quarter. Portsmouth made a brief charge to get back into the game, but the Skippers turned a nine-point lead midway through the second quarter into a 40-20 advantage at halftime. It was a 57-31 lead after three quarters before North hit cruise control in the final quarter.
Jordan Moreau scored 20 points to lead the Skippers and Jillian Rogers tallied 19. Ellie Bishop and Jaelyn Holmes tag-teamed their way to a combined 18 points.
Earning the top seed means the Skippers will have a bye in the opening round of the Division I tournament. They’re slated to host their first postseason game next Monday night.
“They’re coming to practice and they’re still focused,” Simeone said. “We’re right where we want to be.”
