South Kingstown town officials said this week they are looking for cuts in current school operations — that could include eliminating some unfilled personnel positions — to help pay for a potential $150 million bond for a new high school and other schools’ repairs. So far, school officials have avoided giving a firm savings number that town government officials say is needed to help reduce a potential 9% — or more — property tax hike including this proposed project and usual town budget expenses. Do you believe it’s fair for the town of South Kingstown to ask its residents for a nine-percent tax hike to build a new high school if these concessions can not be made? Why or why not? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.

