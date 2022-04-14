Prout entered the season with hopes of being one of the top teams in Division II, and early returns have only enhanced the expectations.
The Crusaders have won their first three games in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 50-4.
The season began with a 17-1 win over Narragansett. Prout followed that with a 19-3 win over Portsmouth, then opened the second week of the season on Tuesday with a 14-0 blowout of Westerly.
Pitching has been strong for the Crusaders and the offense has been even better. In Tuesday’s win, the Crusaders pounded out 13 hits and had built a 10-0 lead just two innings into the game. Westerly was limited to three hits.
Prout is one of five unbeaten teams left in Division II, joining Mt. Hope, East Greenwich, Middletown and Toll Gate.
The Crusaders will try to stay hot Thursday when they host Rogers at 4:30 p.m.
Skippers rolling early
The defending state champion North Kingstown baseball team is out to a 3-0 start in its title defense. After a sweep of La Salle to open the season, the Skippers beat Middletown 11-0 on Monday to stay perfect.
The team was set to face Middletown again on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. Matchups with Mt. Hope and Moses Brown are next.
Mariners make it two in a row
The Narragansett boys lacrosse team followed up a win in its season opener with an even better performance Tuesday. The Mariners blew past Rogers 17-4 to go to 2-0 on the year.
Narragansett was slated to face Pilgrm – one of the early favorites in Division III – on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.