The Narragansett High School football team is fairly confident that last year was a blip on the radar screen.
The two-time defending Division III champions had brutal luck with injuries. With an unforgiving schedule, the Mariners finished 2-5 in league play and missed out on the playoffs.
While they lost a good graduating class, a host of returning players are primed to bring the Mariners back into contention in D-III.
“We’re pretty happy with what’s going on,” head coach Matt Blessing said. “We’re going in the right direction. We’ve got a lot of young players stepping into new roles. We had a big senior class last year. Obviously dealt with some injuries – we were never fully healthy. It was tough.”
The injury bug bit Narragansett early last year, with starting quarterback Aidan Friedt going down in the season opener. Star running back Mekhi Wilson was banged up all season. Depth took a hit throughout. Still, the Mariners weren’t far off the pace. They lost by two points to D-I South Kingstown in a non-league game and were within two touchdowns of Moses Brown and West Warwick, two of the top teams in the league. Moses Brown went on to win the title.
The Mariners also didn’t buckle under the weight of their misfortune, playing tough until the end. They won their final league game and also prevailed in their Thanksgiving game.
“The big picture that these guys have to look at is they went toe-to-toe with SK, who is a good team in the division above us,” Blessing said. “The next week against Moses Brown, we led for most of the game and just got worn down late. If you look at those two games and where this team was last year, they should have a sense that they can get out there and be a competitive team this year. There’s no doubt in my mind. We need the young guys to gain that confidence.”
While this year’s crew may not have the star power of the championship squads, it’s a solid group that witnessed all that success and understands the expectations. The “We, Not Me,” mantra that was the calling card of the championship teams is still the concluding note of every huddle.
Friedt is back after his injury-shortened junior campaign. He returned late in the year and threw eight touchdown passes in the Thanksgiving win over Exeter-West Greenwich. He’ll be aiming for the breakout season that he didn’t get a chance to have last year.
“He can sling it,” Blessing said. “He’s a really smart quarterback. Strong arm. Not the biggest guy on the field, but he can throw it around. We’re very happy with the way he’s progressing.”
Friedt has some weapons to throw to in slot receiver Chris Levesque, who is back after a strong year, and outside receivers Carson Oakes and Norman Fry. Christian Petrecca also returns. Nick DeThomas is set to take over as the primary running back. Mike Zelenak, who was slated to start at tight end last year but missed the season with an injury, is back on the field.
The line has some returners in Darien Price and Will Perotti. Sophomore Hadrian Duncan stands 6-4, 280 and could be a difference maker.
The same crew will lead the defensive line. DeThomas and Kyle O’Connor anchor the linebacking corps, along with Matt Timpson. Levesque and Petrecca should lead the secondary.
In adapting to personnel, the Mariners will use more five defensive back sets this season.
“We’ve got some guys. We have to see where they fit,” Blessing said. “We’ve changed some things up defensively, trying to give teams different looks. As a small school, we have to fit to personnel. We have a lot of nickel-back type players, as opposed to the big linebackers.”
Lucas Masson, who has been handling kicking duties since the championship years, is back for another season.
The schedule remains a challenge. When the RIIL realigned its football divisions before the 2022 season, D-I became a four-team league. The trickle-down effect made D-III into a larger division populated by several strong teams that were previously in D-II. It’s the same look this year, and Narragansett will jump right into the fire with a matchup against defending champion Moses Brown in the league opener. Narragansett and South Kingstown are also renewing their rivalry again, with the teams meeting in the season opener on Sept. 7.
