SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A busy weekend was going well for the Prout/Scituate co-op hockey team, until all of a sudden, it wasn’t.
The Crusaders beat Moses Brown 4-1 on Friday night and held a lead on Smithfield through two periods on Saturday at Boss Arena. From there, the Sentinels rallied for a 4-3 win, and the trouble continued for the Crusaders Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Bishop Hendricken.
The co-op squad fell to 2-4, continuing to show it can hang in the state’s top division but seeing every night that it’s not easy.
“Like I told the boys, you play in a league that’s real good,” head coach John Gaffney said after Saturday’s loss. “It’s a razor’s edge in terms of wins and losses. You take your foot off the accelerator for a shift and it’s into the back of the net.”
The three-game weekend represented the start of a more regular stretch of Division I play, after the Crusaders had mixed in a lot of non-league and tournament games through the early part of their schedule. They were off to a 1-2 start in Division I, with a signature win over Bishop Hendricken in the season opener and losses to La Salle and Mount St. Charles.
Friday’s victory over Moses Brown pushed Prout/Scituate back to the .500 mark. Jared Irons, Billy Costello, Cam Barry and Mark Roberts handled the scoring.
“Very similar game to tonight,” Gaffney said Saturday. “Got off to a hot start. We scored the first goal and kind of dictated the flow a little bit. It was 2-1 at one point, back and forth. Moses Brown is a good team. We were able to distance ourselves in the third period a little bit.”
The Crusaders ran with the momentum on Saturday, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on Smithfield thanks to first-period goals by Barry and Irons. It remained a 2-1 game into the third period, even with the Sentinels out-shooting the Crusaders 30-18. Smithfield quickly turned that advantage into production in the third, tying the game just 48 seconds in with a goal by Connor Derderian. With 11:50 left, the Sentinels took the lead on a shot from the high slot by Christopher Watt.
Undeterred by the quick strikes, Prout/Scituate came back to tie the game on a breakaway goal by Costello, with an assist by Roberts.
“They’ve always had good resolve, the whole entire year. It’s a good group. There’s no quit in them,” Gaffney said. “Billy came in and made a nice play. We got a little lucky – I don’t know what happened on the Smithfield side of it there. But he came in alone and made a real good shot.”
The game seemed destined for an extra five minutes, especially when Prout/Scituate survived a Smithfield power play that began at the 4:45 mark. But in the final minute, Smithfield broke loose on an odd-man rush after blocking a shot by the Crusaders. Ben Thibeault slipped a pass to Chase Rinker on the left post, and he buried the game-winner.
“We squandered it a little bit there – a couple of shifts off,” Gaffney said.
Facing a third game in three days on Sunday, the Crusaders also had to line up against a squad bent on revenge. The Hawks turned the rematch into a much different game than Prout/Scituate’s opening win, grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first period and blowing the game open with five goals in the second. Jacob Cox scored the lone goal for the Crusaders.
The challenges were set to continue Wednesday as Prout/Scituate matched up against La Salle. They’ll take on Smithfield again on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.