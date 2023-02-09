The South Kingstown High School hockey team opened a busy stretch run with a pair of victories.
Cody Granville scored two goals and Eison Nee had a goal and two assists on Friday as the Rebels topped Cranston 7-2.
Michael Peters and Ethan Hood did the scoring Saturday in a 2-1 win over Coventry. Lucas Gordon made 25 saves.
The Rebels are 8-3-1 with four league games remaining.
Skippers earn tie
North Kingstown hockey is battling to the end in a tough season and got something to show for it Saturday in a 4-4 tie with Moses Brown.
Tom Paolo scored twice to lead the Skippers. Ben Davis made 36 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.