North Kingstown and South Kingstown were the top two teams at the Southern Division championships earlier this month.
Away from each other this past weekend for the class championships, they both celebrated.
The North Kingstown girls followed up their division title with the Class A crown. The South Kingstown girls – runners-up at divisions – won the Class B title.
The usual suspects were at it again for North and South. Sadie Souls of North Kingstown set meet records in the 100, the 200 and the 300 hurdles. South Kingstown’s Chloe Greene followed up her four gold medals at divisions by doing the exact same thing, winning the 100 hurdles, the javelin, the long jump and the triple jump.
Tayshia Cary also won two gold medals for the Rebels, while Antonio Capalbo won two races for the boys. Prout’s girls team set a new meet record in the 4x400 relay to highlight area performances in Class C.
Souls leads Skippers again
It’s been an incredible postseason for Souls. Over the last two weekends, the junior has won six individual gold medals, all in meet record times, and has broken three school records. She was also part of the 4x100 relay team that set a school record.
Souls won the 100 in 12.55 seconds, breaking a 2-year-old Class A record. In the 200, she shaved three-tenths of a second off her division meet time to finish in 25.48, which also broke a 2-year-old mark and set the school record. In the 300 hurdles, she dropped more than a second from divisions to finish in 45.92 for another meet and school record.
The 4x100 team featuring Souls, Abigail Tober, Emma Charpentier and Fallon Preble took second but set a new school record with a time of 50.30 seconds.
The team title is the first for the Skipper girls at the class meet since 2017. It featured 22 medals as the Skippers piled up 137 points to hold off La Salle’s 130.
Faith Veasley joined Souls as a gold medal winner with a first-place finish in the javelin. She threw 117-01 to claim the top prize. Veasley added a fourth place finish in the long jump.
Tober took third in both the 100 and the 200, while Brooke Thompson was the runner-up in the triple jump and the high jump. Olivia Joly chipped in a second place in the 800, Ruby Nunnery was second in the 3,000 and Madison Britt took second in the pole vault. The 4x400 and 4x800 relays also took second.
Other medalists were Charpentier, Molly Sullivan, Madison Peters, Gabrielle Poisson, Annaliese Poisson, Polina Wright and Sydney Brickle
Rebels make it two in a row
The South Kingstown girls won the 2019 Class B title and were at it again as the meet returned following the 2020 spring cancellation. The Rebels scored 150 points to top Portsmouth, which finished with 132.
Greene was up to her usual tricks as she brought her postseason gold medal total to eight. She took the 100 hurdles in 15.73 seconds, then out-did her division meet performances to win her other three events. She added nearly 30 feet in the javelin to win with a throw of 130-09, bumped 10 inches in the long jump for a leap of 17-11.00 and added almost a foot in the triple jump to take the title at 35-06.00.
Cary won two sprint events to lead the Rebels on the track, taking the 100 in 12.86 seconds and the 200 in 26.52 seconds. Isabelle McDonald and Arsenia Brown also went gold. McDonald won the 400 in 1:01.00 and also took fifth in the 1,500. Brown took first in the 300 hurdles in 49.98 seconds and third in the 100 hurdles.
The 4x100 relay unit set a meet record time of 50.40 seconds, with Brown, Cary, Zoe Lockwood and Sierra Thompson doing the honors.
Thompson added three individual medals, taking second in the 200, fourth in the 100 and sixth in the high jump. Emily Derreza was also busy, going third in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles. Seana Gamache was the runner-up in the hammer throw.
Also medaling in individual events were Lockwood, Erin Hurley, Laurel Filiberto, Abigail Nowell and Olivia Walsh. Two relays also placed.
Rebel boys third, Skippers fifth
The boys counterparts of the championship girls teams had some strong performances, with South Kingstown taking third in Class B and North Kingstown finishing fifth in Class A.
Capalbo followed up big success in the division meet with two more first-place finishes. He set a meet record of 4:01.32 in winning the 1,500 and ran 2:00.28 to win the 800. He also placed third in the 3,000.
Ryan Hazard was the team’s other winner, taking first in the shot put with a 53-03.00 effort. He also placed second in the discus and sixth in the javelin.
Josh Carter took home three medals, taking third in the hammer throw, fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus. Gavin Graham was the runner-up in the pole vault. James Reid, Nate Ambrad, Jude Larochie, Alfino Davis and Phoenix Sward also placed, along with all three relay teams.
The North Kingstown boys were led by runner-up finishes from Jake Sullivan in the 400 and Max Rome in the shot put. Jacob Gagnon, Adam Hall, Shamus Culhane, Ben Cowan, Juan Galliano and Cameron Ferrell also medaled, along with two relays.
Crusaders set record
Prout’s 4x400 relay team set a new meet record in Class C, with Megan Williams, Helene Cummings, Jessica Mastrandrea and Julia Mastrandrea winning in 4:10.78.
The Crusaders won nine other medals to finish fifth. Cummings was second only to Moses Brown star Sophia Gorriaran in the 400. Lizzie Fraza placed third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Other place-winners were Williams, the Mastrandrea sisters, Laurel McMahon, Clarissa Panayotti, and the 4x100 relay squad.
The Narragansett boys also finished fifth. The Mariners were led by Killian Oberheu, who won the discus at 132-03, while taking third in the shot put and fourth in the hammer throw.
Owen Degnan medaled twice, taking second in the hammer throw and fifth in the discus. Adam Melnick also medaled twice, placing third in the 1,500 and fifth in the 800. Chase Flint, Alex Gould, Bowen Helay, Shawn Potter and the 4x100 relay also medaled for the Mariners.
Prout’s boys were led by Steven Quinn, who took third in the 100, and Blake Sykes, who placed sixth in the 3,000. Two relays placed.
The Narragansett girls finished ninth. Sarah Tetreault took second in the 200 and third in the 100, while Madeleine O’Neill was second in the 3,000. Clare Oberheu, Zaharra Anderson and Sydney Dewey also grabbed medals for the Mariners, along with the 4x100 relay.
