NORTH KINGSTOWN — Tuesday’s playoff opener offered glimpses of what the reigning champions are capable of and what they’ll have to guard against going forward.
North Kingstown made six 3-pointers in the opening half of its Division I quarterfinal and shut Cumberland down en route to a 27-point halftime lead. The Clippers made a significant push in the second half and out-scored the hosts by 18 points, but the Skippers held on for a 65-56 win and a spot in Friday’s semifinals against Mt. Pleasant.
“Probably the best half of basketball we’ve played on the defensive end all year and one of the best on the offensive end,” head coach Aaron Thomas said of the first 16 minutes. “We lost the energy a little bit in the second half, relaxed too much. The guys were a little down in the locker room, but I said, ‘A win’s a win.’ The other day at a team meeting, I said, ‘We can win by one or 41, we just want to advance.’”
North Kingstown, seeded second behind Bishop Hendricken, made six of its first nine shots from the field in racing to the lead. Four 3-pointers in a three-minute span by John Quainoo, Clay Brochu, Nick Sacchetti and Geoff Coyne quickly extended the advantage as the Skippers went up 22-5 with 7:20 left in the first half.
The outside shooting display featured five different players hitting the six 3-pointers, and the Skippers didn’t let up. Already up 18, North Kingstown scored the final nine points of the half for a 36-9 lead at the break.
The defensive performance was perhaps more impressive. Cumberland shot 3-of-22 from the field in the first half, with nine turnovers.
“Absolutely phenomenal defense,” Thomas said. “We took them out of their offense, did a great job closing all the gaps. We’ve been trying to get more emotional in our play, and I thought we had it. The guys on the bench were into it, the guys on the court were into it. It was phenomenal.”
“They’re a good team,” Cumberland coach Gary Reedy said. “We came out with a gameplan and it didn’t work.”
The lead actually grew to 30 before Cumberland made its push. A 3-pointer by Dante Aviles-Santos started a 19-0 run, with Colin Mories and Tyler Provost also chipping in. The Clippers made 10 of their first 13 shots in the second half.
“In the second half, we jumped up 44-14 and I thought, ‘OK, we’re in great shape,’” Thomas said. “We just made a lot of silly mistakes that you can’t make. We have to understand time and score, how many possessions are left. It’s a lesson.”
Another 3 by Aviles-Santos bookended the run and made it a 44-33 game with 10:15 left.
“I give my kids a lot of credit for not quitting,” Reedy said.
The Skippers eventually stopped the run with 3-pointers on consecutive trips by Sacchetti and Coyne and nursed the lead from there. Cumberland made one final charge with eight straight points, which made it 61-52 with 2:24 left. Quanioo made four straight free throws for the Skippers, and Cumberland managed only two more buckets.
“Cumberland, that’s a team where their season’s over if they don’t keep winning, so you know you’re going to get their best fight,” Thomas said. “You’re seeing it everywhere - East Providence came back on La Salle the other night. People fight to the end. I’m happy we got the win.”
Sacchetti paced the Skippers with 20 points. Clay Brochu added 16, and Quainoo and Coyne scored 10 each. For Cumberland, Aviles-Santos led the comeback efforts with 20 points, all in the second half.
“Gotta get the win. Survive and advance,” Thomas said. “They probably shot the worst they did all year in the first half, so we knew that was going to get better.”
The semifinal matchup with third-seeded Mt. Pleasant will be the second game of a doubleheader at CCRI-Warwick, set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. Hendricken and East Providence will meet in the other semifinal.
North Kingstown beat Mt. Pleasant by one point in a January meeting.
“Very athletic team. They could get us into a street type game, which would benefit them,” Thomas said. “We have to be very systematic against them, move the ball, hit different spots. We got some shots from Coyne tonight and some other guys, and we’re going to need that.”
