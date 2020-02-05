Off a disappointing season, coaching staff changes and the end of the road for a talented core, the University of Rhode Island football team found success on the recruiting trail.
The Rams announced on Wednesday a 19-player signing class that’s being touted as the best in program history. The group includes eight players rated as three-star recruits by 247sports.com. Before this year, the program had brought in fewer than five three-star recruits since the advent of the star rating system.
“"We have added 19 high-impact players who we are very excited about," Rhode Island head coach Jim Fleming said. "Our staff worked the entire East Coast, from Miami up through Massachusetts. At a time when we were understaffed, the staff went out and found young men who are committed to continuing the upward trend of this program. This is a special class, and it will leave a positive mark on the University of Rhode Island."
The fall season saw the Rams squander the forward momentum of a winning campaign in 2018 and the new turf and lights at Meade Stadium, as a series of close losses snowballed into a 2-10 record. Patrick Murphy replaced offensive coordinator Will Fleming, while defensive coordinator Pete Rekstis is also out, reportedly to be replaced by Jack Cooper.
The graduating class once headed the program’s last top-notch recruiting haul, with Aaron Parker and Kyle Murphy earning All-American honors on their way out. Both have been invited to the NFL combine, along with junior wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, who has declared for the draft. Quarterback Vito Priore is transferring.
Needing to fill some significant holes, URI coaches likely leaned on the success of the guys who are departing when making their recruiting pitch. All-American honors and NFL combine invites go a long way.
The incoming class features four transfers, two of the top high school players in Rhode Island this past season and a new pipeline to Florida, with six players from the Sunshine State ticketed for Kingston. Last year’s team had only eight total players from Florida, one of the nation’s most fertile recruiting territories.
URI could see immediate impacts from the quartet of transfers, all of whom are enrolled and will pariticipate in spring practice. Running back Kevin Brown is a former three-star recruit who spent last season at UMass and rushed for 120 yards in just three games. Defensive tackle Malachi Burby, a former three-star prospect out of Connecticut, played this past season at Rutgers. Linebacker Evan Stewart started his career at Boston College and was a three-star prospect out of New Jersey. Cornerback Josh Doyle spent last season at the United States Military Academy Prep School.
Rhode Island stars Frederick Mallay and Jaylen Smith are staying home. Mallay starred on both sides of the ball for Mt. Pleasant, making headlines in the playoffs when he rushed for 427 yards in a win over Lincoln. He profiles as a defensive back at the collegiate level. Smith, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back, was a two-time all-state selection at Shea and is expected to remain on the offensive side.
The Florida contingent includes linebacker Mekhi Bethel, wide receiver Zion Jackson, defensive tackle Westley Neal, Jr., offensive lineman Jacob Otts, safety Caleb Poe and wide receiver Jaylen Williams. Neal Jr. is the headliner, having earned a four-star ranking by Rivals.com and claiming offers from Florida State, Louisville and Miami. Receivers Jackson and Williams both held several FBS offers.
Two quarterbacks will join the crew competing to replace Priore. Jared Heywood is a three-star recruit from Inglewood, California. Leomnister, Massachusetts native Brady Martin picked URI over UMass, New Hampshire and Bryant.
Jamall Mensah of Episcopal, Virginia, joins the incoming class of wide receivers. Also on the offensive side, URI picked up commitments from linemen Ajani Cornelius of New York City and Adam McKanna of Summerville, South Carolina, who held several FBS offers. McKanna was born in Rhode Island.
The defensive class is rounded out by Celeron, New York, linebacker Tywon Wright, who picked URI over CAA foes Albany and Stony Brook, and cornerback Arthur White of Washington, D.C., a two-star recruit.
