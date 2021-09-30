SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Prout School girls volleyball team is continuing its candidacy for the lead spot in the Division I chase pack.
Unbeaten North Kingstown will remain the favorite until somebody stops its long win streak – which Prout almost did in the season opener. Since then, the Crusaders have dropped a tight match to South Kingstown before winning three straight. They swept La Salle on Monday night to push their record to 3-2.
“I feel like we’re doing really well,” sophomore Ava Grace Dresback said. “There are definitely things we can work on, but I think we’re playing really well together as a team.”
Both of Prout’s losses were five-setters. The Crusaders led North Kingstown 2-0 in the opener before the Skippers rallied back for the win. They were up 2-1 on South Kingstown, but the Rebels won the next two games – by two points each – to take the match. The Rebels could make their own case for the top challenger label.
Prout hasn’t lost a set since then, sweeping past Coventry, East Greenwich and La Salle.
“Quality wins against some good teams,” head coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “We had a good win against a scrappy Coventry team. We beat a good East Greenwich team and we come in with a busy week and beat a really good La Salle team.”
Against the Rams, Prout used a steady attack and dynamic serving to take control of each set. The Crusaders were up 10-8 in the opening game before winning eight of the next 10 points. Kacie Doran had an ace and Dresback tallied two of her own. Emily Jacques delivered a block and a kill. La Salle got back within four late in the set, but the Crusaders won four of the next five points for a 25-18 win. An ace by Josie Gustavson and a block by Paige Megley sealed the win.
La Salle jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second set before a service run by Dresback. She had two aces and stayed at the line for eight straight points. Prout also finished strong, with Doran serving up two straight aces to get to set point at 24-9. A kill by Gustavson finished off a 25-10 win.
“It’s awesome when we go on runs like that,” Dresback said. “The energy is so high. It’s amazing.”
Another La Salle lead in the third set was no match for another long run by Prout, this one the longest of the night. Gustavson stepped up with Prout trailing 11-9. She didn’t leave the spot until Prout was up 24-11. Gustavson had five aces and Dresback had two kills to power the run. Prout went on to a 25-12 win.
“That’s definitely our strength,” Bevilacqua said of the success at the service line. “We preach it a lot. We’ve got some powerful pin hitters. If we can consistently pass well and serve tough like we do, we’re a tough team to beat. We can hurt ourselves sometimes missing a lot of serves. We did that against North Kingstown, did that against South Kingstown. But when we’re on with our serves, we’re tough to beat.”
Dresback finished with nine kills and five aces. Gustavson filled the stat sheet with six kills, eight assists and 12 digs.
Dresback and Gustavson have been carrying Prout’s attack, with a lineup switch helping the cause. Senior standout Mia Slade, a talented hitter in her own right, has taken on setting duties, which has freed up Doran to lead the defense from a libero spot. The rest of the lineup is less experienced but is quickly getting up to speed. That will be a major factor in Prout’s quest to be one of the top teams in the state.
“It’s given us some consistency passing in the back row,” Bevilacqua said. “They come in, work hard every day at practice to make this work.”
Monday’s match was the start of a busy week for the Crusaders, who were set to face Cumberland on Wednesday and will visit East Providence on Friday.
A rematch with North Kingstown looms Oct. 15. It will be circled on the calendar as Prout tries to be the team to challenge the best.
“I think there’s a few teams that have the firepower,” Bevilacqua said. “It’s who can play at a consistent level. It was a tough loss that first match, but we took away a lot of good things from that match and know we can hang with them. We’ve got to play better on our end to win that kind of match.”
