Newport continues to own the NECBL’s best record and is in control of the Pell Bridge Series, as well.
The first-place Gulls beat the Ocean State Waves 3-0 on Saturday at Old Mountain Field to take a 3-1 lead in the rivalry series. The Waves were coming off their first win in the series this year but couldn’t make it two in a row.
Brown’s Santhosh Gottam set the tone for the Gulls with six scoreless innings on the mound. The Waves managed just four hits against him.
Braden Ostrander followed with two scoreless frames. The Waves drew two walks in the ninth against Grant Umberger but Umberger escaped the jam to lock up the win.
A run in the second inning and two in the fifth – all on home runs – provided more than enough offense for the Gulls. Waves starter Blake Helmstetter allowed three runs in five innings of work.
The defeat was part of a four-game slide for the Waves, but they snapped out of it in a big way on Tuesday, blasting North Shore 19-6 for their highest-scoring game of the summer.
The Waves pounded out 20 hits and a whopping seven home runs for the breakthrough win.
Brodey Heaton and Rob Butler both went deep twice. Davis Gillespie, Eric Genther and Khyree Miller also homered. Heaton’s blasts accounted for six RBI. Butler finished 3-for-5 with three RBI.
Miller, Genther, Lewis Barnum and Parker Rowland all had three hits each.
North Shore did some damage in the middle innings but couldn’t keep up with the Waves’ barrage. Dawson Logie was credited with the win for the Waves. Aaron Groller finished out the win with three scoreless innings of work on the mound.
The win put the Waves at 15-14-1 after the losing skid had sent them to the .500 mark.
The team was set to visit Mystic on Wednesday before returning home Thursday for a matchup with Martha’s Vineyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.