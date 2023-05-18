NORTH KINGSTOWN — The defending champs are in first place, but the rest of the league is not letting them run away with the division title.
The North Kingstown High School boys volleyball team beat second-place La Salle on Thursday for the second time this season, helping cement its spot at the top. Three days later, the Skippers saw their seven-match win streak end with a 3-1 loss to the Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield co-op team.
The Skippers fell to 13-2, with challengers lined up behind them. La Salle also has two losses. Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield has won six in a row and is 10-4. Chariho is 9-4. Cranston East, who is below the .500 mark, also owns a victory over North Kingstown.
It had been an impressive rebound from that loss to Cranston East by the Skippers, who capped their win streak with a strong performance against La Salle. They prevailed 3-1, dropping the first set before winning the next three.
Cody Tow led the attack with 17 kills, while Ryan Harrington had 16 kills to go with 10 digs. Quin Fahy and Ryan Murphy each had six kills from the middle. Tyler Yang finished with 44 assists.
Riding high off the win, the Skippers were sent back to earth by a red-hot Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield team on Monday. The two had played a five-setter in April that North Kingstown won. The Mounties were 4-4 when the calendar turned to May but have been right alongside the Skippers as the hottest team in the league since then.
In the rematch, the Mounties won a tight first set. Instead of a quick response like they had against La Salle, the Skippers fell into a 9-0 hole in the second set and never recovered.
A strong performance in game three kept the Skippers alive. They turned a 12-12 tie into a 20-12 lead with eight straight points, highlighted by three Harrington kills. Harrington later served up two straight aces to secure a 25-14 win.
Another good stretch in the fourth set had the Skippers up 13-11, but they scuffled from there. The Mounties won five straight points to take the lead and never gave it up. They turned an 18-17 lead into a 22-17 cushion and closed out the match with a 25-20 victory.
Harrington had 11 kills and six digs, while Fahy logged 10 kills and six blocks.
The result adds more intrigue to the upcoming postseason. Before it begins, the Skippers will try to win out in the regular season, which would secure the top seed and at least a share of the division title.
The Skippers were set to face Chariho on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. They’ll wrap up the campaign against East Greenwich and South Kingstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.