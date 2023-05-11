SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown boys lacrosse team can certainly score, but its two rivalry wins over Prout have been heavy on defense.
The Rebels beat the Crusaders 8-4 on Thursday at Curtis Corner Middle School, the same score of their first meeting in April. Sean McGregor made 19 saves in the rematch, and the Rebels pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.
“We tried to set the tone right off the bat today,” senior captain Michael Aiello said. “They got the first goal, but we pulled through and got up right away. And then playing D – we had a lot of talk this week about communicating and who was playing who. We wanted to know what we were up against.”
The win was the fourth in a row for the Rebels. While the streak ended on Saturday with a one-goal loss to Pilgrim, the Rebels rebounded in a big way for a win over second-place Cumberland on Monday.
Thursday’s defeat was the second straight for Prout, who dipped to 5-5 on the year.
The Crusaders were coming off a loss to Chariho, but scored the first goal in Thursday’s game and ended up in a 2-2 tie after the first quarter. A big second quarter put the Rebels in control, and the defense kept them there. It was a 6-3 game at halftime, and the Crusaders scored just once after the break.
“Just shutting it down – causing turnovers, clearing the ball, trusting our goalie and trusting each other,” senior defender Liam Considine said.
Liam McIntosh scored Prout’s first two goals. Hampton Hubbard and Brad Wallin got South Kingstown back to even. The second quarter burst by the Rebels featured goals from four different sources. Brendan Kroll, Nolan Quirk, Wallin and Zach Brunelli did the honors.
The defense took over after halftime for the Rebels. Declan Foley scored Prout’s lone goal.
South’s lead didn’t expand much. It was a three-goal game for most of the second half, but the Rebels never allowed the Crusaders to get a comeback going. McGregor shined in net when the Crusaders did get chances.
“Shout out to Sean McGregor. He had a great game,” Aiello said.
Quirk delivered the final goal of the night with 1:05 left and the Rebels celebrated the victory.
“We wanted this since we beat them last time,” Considine said. “If we want to so something with this team, we’ve got to come with energy every game and that’s what we did tonight.”
Pilgrim ended South’s win streak with a 13-12 victory on Saturday. South’s 10-6 win at Cumberland on Monday goes down as their best victory of the year.
Those matchups are part of a gauntlet of a final stretch for the Rebels, who also have Middletown and another game against Pilgrim on the schedule.
“Fighting for a top spot, for sure,” Aiello said. “We want to get up there. From now on, we’re trying to get everything we can.”
Prout beat Cranston West on Monday to improve to 6-5.
