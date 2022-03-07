SOUTH KINGSTOWN - In this division, between these two teams, it’s only fitting that a little more hockey is needed.
The top four teams were neck-and-neck in Division II. South Kingstown and Narragansett/Chariho went 1-1-1 against each other in league matchups.
With the Division III title on the line, the Rebels and Gulls are headed for a decisive game three on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Boss Arena. After the Rebels took the series opener, Nariho roared back for a 6-3 win in game two Monday night to force the winner-take-all matchup. The Gulls rode a stunning start to an early lead, then finished strong to hold off the Rebels.
“We knew the team we saw on Saturday wasn’t us,” Nariho head coach Ryan Meade said. “We knew if we just refocused, got back to the things that worked, and just showed up and executed, we would put ourselves in a position to win. That’s what we did.”
There was a sign that things might be different this time less than a minute into the game. After South Kingstown dominated possession on the first shift, Nariho’s Ben Avedisian was just dumping the puck in to get a line change. But a deflection sent the puck bouncing on net and Rebel goalie Joe Bruno couldn’t handle it. It found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead just 48 seconds into the game.
“We were just trying to get a change,” Meade said. “It was one of those ones in the air. We’ll take anything we can get.”
About five minutes later, Jacob Correira got loose on a breakaway and buried the shot for the 2-0 lead. Matt Beaudry and Mason Kosiorek assisted.
Three minutes after that, the Gulls struck again on an unassisted goal by Nicolas Keegan that made it 3-0 with 6:07 left in the opening period.
In less than 10 minutes, Nariho had scored more goals than the Rebels had allowed in the entirety of the playoffs.
“We said it before the game,” Meade said. “If we could jump on them early, we would put ourselves in a really good position.”
South Kingstown didn’t go quietly, as Ben Paskalides made it 3-1 with 3:04 left in the first period, with an assist to Nick Peters. Eison Nee cut the deficit to one with five seconds remaining in the frame, capping off a wild first 15 minutes.
But the Gulls held steady in a scoreless second period. The Rebels had the best chance on a Cody Granville redirect of a shot by Nee late in the frame. The puck got past Nariho goalie Mason Campbell but hit the cross-bar and bounced out. South thought the shot had gone in, but it was deemed no goal by the officials.
The third period began with another flurry, and again Nariho had the better of it. Kosiorek scored the first goal out of the locker room with 13:25 left, on assists by Correira and Adam Leander. Nee answered less than a minute later for the Rebels, but Keegan scored his second goal of the game with 10:38 left to make it 5-3.
“ I give our guys a lot of credit, down 3-0 to come back and make it 3-2,” South Kingstown coach Rick Angeli said. “But coming out 3-2 and giving up an early one was tough.”
The Rebels threatened for more - including on a power play chance - but Campbell and the Nariho defense held strong. Sean Lyons scored an empty-net goal with 1:19 to put the finishing touches on the win. Kosiorek and Correira assisted.
“We got exactly what I expected, and we weren’t ready to answer the bell,” Angeli said. “We’ve been telling them that nothing good comes easy. When you have a team up against the wall, they’re not going to go down easy and it’s going to be tough to finish them off. Those guys came to play tonight.”
Campbell finished with 26 saves as the Rebels held an edge in shots on goal. Bruno had 15 saves for the Rebels.
“Defensively, we made quite a few defensive stands,” Meade said. “Long shifts in the D zone. They put a lot of pressure on. That top line - they have a lot of points for a reason. Everyone did a great job defensively and Mason played really well. It was a full team effort. I’m glad they showed up and I’m proud of the way they responded after a tough loss Saturday.”
The playoff series isn’t unlike the season series between the South County rivals. The Rebels won the first league matchup, the Gulls won the second, and the teams skated to a tie in the third.
The only sure difference now? Game three won’t end in a tie this time.
