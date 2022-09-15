NORTH KINGSTOWN — Ten months after a rough ending, the North Kingstown boys soccer team delivered a very good beginning.
Showcasing their talent and motivation after last year’s runner-up finish, the Skippers rolled past Division I newcomer Lincoln 6-0 in Thursday’s season opener at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex.
“Honestly, a dominant win like that, there’s no better feeling,” senior Dan Goba said. “We’re coming off a state championship runner-up year and that loss was probably one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had on a soccer field. So this is awesome.”
The Skippers followed up the debut victory with a 5-1 win over East Providence on Saturday. The schedule gets tougher from here, but North hasn’t let the lopsided scores change the way they’re playing. New faces are filling out the lineup around a talented nucleus, and they’re getting up to speed.
“You train for two weeks and you can like how things are going, but you never really know until the first game,” head coach Paul Fanning. “One thing this league always brings is that teams always play hard every game. Lincoln didn’t back down tonight. That’s what I’m happy about – we maintained our concentration and stayed committed to playing hard. Just to play hard for 80 minutes is a good test.”
An early barrage of goals offered an extra boost. A few years ago, the Skippers were a top contender but sometimes struggled to score. That was not an issue in the opener.
“Scoring goals is a good start – it gives everybody a good feeling and some confidence,” Fanning said.
Goba did much of the heavy lifting. The senior logged a hat trick in the first 12 minutes of the game, then added a fourth goal in the second half.
“All around the board, everyone was bringing energy,” Goba said. “Everyone came ready to play. I think as a team, that’s something we’ve struggled with in the past, giving up bad goals to teams we should be able to handle. We came ready to play and right away started scoring.”
Jake Pezza and Matewos Ashenafi scored the other goals. Connor Froberg tallied three assists, with Joseph Williams and Noah Korzeniowski getting one each.
Freshman goalkeeper Ethan Ford earned the clean sheet in his first varsity start.
“I think we started a little slow in some spots,” Fanning said. “We were a little hesitant, a little unsure. You’ve got to let the kids play through those things and find themselves. I think, by staying committed for the whole game, that allowed some guys to get more comfortable. Everybody played and got to compete.”
Given last year’s successful season and unhappy ending, the Skippers want that competitive spirit to endure.
“I’ve never played with a hungrier group of players,” Goba said. “We started practicing really early in the off-season. Everybody’s super hungry and we want that championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.