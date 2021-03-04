PROVIDENCE — Everything was working for South Kingstown at Saturday’s indoor track state meet – even some surprising advice.
“I’ve been talking to one of my teammates who graduated last year and goes to URI,” said Rebel junior Amani Rojee, who took the advice from former teammate Clark Swanson. “He told me before the race to drink chocolate milk. I guess it worked.”
Indeed it did, and the success was contagious as the Rebels scored their best state meet showing in almost a decade. Led by Rojee’s win in the 300, Antonio Capalbo’s title in the 1,500 and Ryan Hazard’s silver medal in the shot put, South Kingstown finished fifth in the team standings. It’s the program’s highest finish since 2012, when it also took fifth. The individual championships are the first for the school’s boys squad since Anthony Shepard won the long jump in 2017.
The Rebels were tops among South County boys teams. North Kingstown won the title in the 4x800 relay and took 11th overall. Narragansett was 20th, while Prout did not score. Bishop Hendricken edged La Salle to win the title.
Capalbo made the first mark for South Kingstown’s big day. The junior was seeded third in the 1,500 but knocked off the top runners with a perfectly timed surge. He bided his time before taking the lead in the final lap and holding off Classical’s Cooper Michaud. His winning time of 4:04.92 was a nearly three-second personal best.
“I was just kind of staying with the pack and seeing how things stacked up during the race,” Capalbo said. “When it got close to the end, I was just like, ‘Let’s see what I can do.’ I just wanted to give it everything I had. And that was it.”
Capalbo has had prior success in cross country and indoor track, but this ranks as his top achievement with the Rebels.
“It means quite a lot,” Capalbo said. “It’s good validation for the work I’ve been putitng in. I’ve been working really hard the last few years. It’s pretty special.”
Rojee cheered on his teammate from the stands. Watching the win added some extra fuel, along with the chocolate milk, of couse.
“It made me want to win even more,” Rojee said.
Seeded fourth, Rojee followed a similar path as his teammate Capalbo, hanging just off the leaders before making his push. He edged Hendricken’s Brandyn Durand at the finish line by three hundredths of a second, winning in 36.64 seconds.
“That’s how I usually run,” Rojee said. “The first 200, I kind of just stride to see where everyone is. The last bit, I go as hard as I can.”
Away from the track, Hazard kept things going for the Rebels. The junior entered with the second best seeding mark among the shot put field and retained that status, finishing as the runner-up behind Woonsocket star Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan with a put of 55 feet, 2 inches. He also finished 12th in the weight throw.
“It’s great,” Hazard said. “I’ve been working hard for a while. I’ve just been trying to push myself. Freshman year, I was just outside of states. Last year, I pushed myself a little more and finished fifth. This year, second. It’s exciting.”
Capalbo, Hazard and Rojee accounted for all of South Kingstown’s 28 points, though the Rebels came close to a few other medals. The 4x400 relay featuring Capalbo, Rojee, Matt Burns and James Reid finished seventh. Burns was just outside the medals in the 300, finishing seventh, Will Ballard was eighth in the 1,000, and Josh Carter was 10th in the weight throw.
North Kingstown’s boys started their day with a bang, winning the meet’s first event thanks to some of the same distance runners who powered an undefeated cross country season. Sullivan Sears, Greg Piturro, Jake Sullivan and Cameron Ferrell ran the relay in 8:28.88, besting Cumberland and La Salle. They chopped nearly 14 seconds off their seeding time.
The Skippers followed with four other medals. Max Rome finished fourth in the shot put, Andrew Harmon was sixth in the weight throw and John Schultz grabbed fifth in the 300. Schultz, Ferrell, Piturro and Sullivan finished fifth in the 4x400 relay.
Narragansett got its points from Adam Melnick, who placed fifth in the 1,000 with a time of 2:39.13
